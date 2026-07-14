Why Are Inline-4 Motorcycle Engines Called 'Screamers'?

Fire up an inline-four motorcycle and it makes a pretty big deal about it with its sharp, high-pitched note that just keeps climbing as you rev higher. It's certainly nothing like a Harley-like cruiser, famous for their slow thumps. And by high pitch we don't mean it sounds like a two-stroke engine. Those produce a rather buzzy sound, often described as a "bee swarm". Rather, an inline-four's sound is, by all accounts, smooth and continuous, not unlike those older naturally aspirated V10 Formula 1 cars, known for their distinct scream. That wail is also a big part of why the inline-four keeps turning up on lists of the best-sounding motorcycles ever made.

That's exactly how the screamers get their name. A good modern day example of such a bike is the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R. The reason why such bikes sound the way they do is because of how their engines are built, or rather, how they spin.

An inline-four bolts four pistons onto a single crankshaft. And since all of them cycle in sequence, the crank never gets to rest, according to Viking Bags. There is always at least one piston mid-bang shoving the crank along, so the power lands in a steady, unbroken stream. They also fire at even intervals, which is very different from what you get from a single-cylinder or twin-cylinder engine. These have fewer power strokes per revolution and do not fire as continuously as an inline-four, so there are brief periods of time where the crank coasts along on momentum alone. That's why the sound is different too.