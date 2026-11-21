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A lot of carriers in the U.S. don't really own the hardware their network runs on — some of it, sure, but plenty of gaps are filled by renting towers off other carriers. So when you cross over from one network's territory onto another's, the phone switches over to "Roaming," which then manifests as an R on your status bar up top, right next to the network icon — and a bunch of other icons and symbols on an Android, like H+. In other words, it's just an indication that your phone is now on a mobile network outside your carrier's, and isn't anything to worry about.

But roaming doesn't always show up domestically. There are two types of roaming: domestic and international, which Verizon describes pretty clearly on its support page. According to the carrier, domestic roaming is when your phone borrows connectivity from another carrier — think a rural area where only AT&T has coverage while you're a Verizon user. Meanwhile, international roaming is when you're traveling outside of the U.S. and its territories like Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands. Either way, both can trigger the R on the status bar.

That said, just because you aren't seeing an R doesn't always mean you aren't roaming. The thing is, while your Android tries its best to determine whether you're roaming or not based on the carrier you're currently connected to, the final word rests with the carrier. So if you ever find yourself stuck with the R, that's because of the carrier, and usually, nothing's broken on your phone.