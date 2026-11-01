What Does The H+ Symbol At The Top Of Your Android Phone Mean?

As phones have gotten smarter, they've also gotten much, much more complicated. As a result, there can be all kinds of different symbols, settings, and features that you don't know anything about. That includes the indicators in your status bar at the top of your phone, especially those related to your device's network connection.

You might've noticed a few different connection-related icons in your phone's status bar before, like the 4G or 5G symbol showing what type of data connection you're using, or an R showing that you're currently data roaming outside of your usual local service area. Another, less self-explanatory network indicator you might've seen looks like it says "H+" with two up and down arrows underneath it. That shows that your phone has detected and connected to what's known as an HSPA+ network. It appears roughly where you might usually see a 5G, 4G, or 3G symbol.

HSPA+ (HSPA Plus) stands for Evolved High Speed Packet Access. HSPA networks are a group of high-speed digital data services that use 3G and 4G. HSPA+ is a little like a faster version of 3G. Meanwhile, right where you find the H+ icon, or any other data connection icons, you might also sometimes see an H icon, again with a pair of up-and-down arrows. That shows that your phone is connected to an HSDPA network, which stands for High Speed Downlink Packet Access — another type of HSPA network.