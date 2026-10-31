Most Phone Service Providers Don't Actually Own Any Cell Towers - Here's Who Does

You could be paying for one carrier while using hardware that provides the signal from a completely different brand in the U.S. That's thanks to the existence of MVNOs, short for mobile virtual network operators. The thing is, only three carriers in the country actually run their own network hardware nationwide, namely AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. While regional carriers with their own networks exist, other cell providers (some worse than others) are MVNOs that buy their network access from the bigger players. The big players like Verizon also own brands that share their hardware.

However, this networking hardware cannot simply be suspended in the air — it has to hang off something. That's where tower companies come in. Surprisingly, even the big players technically aren't complete owners of their own networking infrastructure. For instance, T-Mobile revealed back in 2012 that while it uses a massive fleet of 51,000 cell sites, most of them are leased from third parties. These structures are the steel towers and building rooftops, which the carriers mostly don't own. Instead, their radio equipment simply hangs off those.

The structures are owned by a handful of landlords or independent tower companies. The carriers only own a small minority. For perspective, there were reportedly 158,500 purpose-built towers in the U.S. as of 2025, according to the Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA). American Tower owns 42,224 sites in the U.S. and Canada. Not far behind is Crown Castle with about 40,000 towers. Finally, there's SBA Communications with 17,394 sites in the U.S.