While traditional central HVAC systems are the gold standard for air conditioning, mini-split air conditioners offer an elegant alternative to intrusive window ACs. Mini-split ACs are ideal for home extensions and for cooling spaces, such as the basement, where extending existing HVAC ducting is neither cheap nor convenient. Mini-split systems don't need elaborate ductwork. Instead, they use refrigerant lines to connect an outdoor compressor/condenser to the indoor evaporator unit.

This ductless design provides significant advantages. The non-centralized nature of mini-split ACs allows multi-zone configurations with independent temperature control. Modern mini-split air conditioners often use inverter-driven compressors that improve energy efficiency by dynamically adjusting power based on actual cooling demand. The lack of ducting not only reduces energy lost to leaks and other insulation issues, but the physical isolation from the compressor unit also makes them noticeably quieter. Most mini-split systems can also be deployed as reversible heat pumps that can cool or heat your living spaces.

All this might make mini-split AC systems sound like a slam dunk, but they aren't perfect for every application. Mini-split systems have disadvantages that make them neither cheaper nor practical for some households. Let's take a closer look at some mini-split shortcomings that make them unsuitable for certain use cases.