4 Of The Best Early Black Friday Milwaukee Tool Deals At Home Depot
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If you're dreading the thought of an early-morning wake-up call on Black Friday after eating your weight in turkey and pumpkin pie the day before, take heart — there's no need! Most major retailers offer plenty of online deals, and it turns out you don't even need to wait for Black Friday or Cyber Monday to take advantage of great sales.
Home Depot's Black Friday sale is already in full swing, and it's one of the best times to shop at the home improvement giant. You can start your holiday shopping early and get free shipping on everything from appliances to holiday decorations and, of course, tools. Depending on the product, you might be able to take advantage of buy-one-get-one offers, rebates, and daily deals. You can save big on popular brands like Milwaukee, which is known for professional-grade quality tools and power equipment and comprehensive, interchangeable battery and charging systems. Whether you're building out your own tool kit or surprising a loved one on Christmas morning, here are four of the best early Black Friday deals on Milwaukee products at Home Depot this holiday season.
18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Inflator Kit
As the weather turns colder, you may be bracing yourself for the morning you start your car and are met with that dreaded low tire pressure warning. Forget the Starbucks drive-thru; you'll be stopping at your local gas station to put air in your tires before heading to work. You can save yourself a bit of time and effort by investing in the Milwaukee 18V Cordless Tire Inflator. This inflator is designed for the medium-duty tires found on most passenger vehicles and light trucks, and puts out a maximum of 150 PSI. According to Milwaukee, it will top off 33-inch light truck tires in less than a minute, putting that Starbucks run back on the table.
The inflator has a PSI memory preset function that allows you to save your four most-used PSI settings. The auto pressure check feature ensures that you hit your target PSI, and the inflator has an automatic shut-off that prevents overinflation. There's onboard storage for the hose and nozzle. The inflator is part of Milwaukee's M18 line, and this kit includes two 5.0Ah batteries, a charger, one inflation needle, one inflator nozzle, and one Presta chuck. Normally $566, it's on sale for 65% off at $199. Buyers are limited to three per order. Milwaukee offers a five-year warranty on the inflator.
18V Brushless Cordless Battery Powered Leaf Blower
If your yard is still covered in leaves and you're tired of raking, you may want to check out this deal on Milwaukee's 18V Brushless Cordless Battery Powered Leaf Blower. Home Depot is offering the blower along with two 5.0Ah batteries and a charger for $199, a savings of $370 off its normal price of $569. For this price, you don't even need a messy yard to justify picking one up; it comes in handy for all sorts of other tasks.
This blower's brushless motor offers a high-volume 500 Cubic Feet per Minute (CFM) and an air speed of 120 mph, enough to move wet leaves and other debris. It has a variable speed trigger and is fairly quiet at 54dB(A). It's fully compatible with the M18 system, and you can use various nozzle attachments, though none are included in this purchase. If you want the best run time, Milwaukee recommends using an M18 REDLITHIUM High Output HD12.0 Battery Pack, which is not included. Otherwise, run time depends on the battery and throttle settings.
M18 Lithium-Ion XC Starter Kit
If you're a new homeowner assembling your first serious set of power tools or making the move to Milwaukee from an economy brand, don't pass up this buy one get one deal on an M18 battery starter kit. This deal is really two-in-one — the kit itself, which includes two 5.0Ah batteries and a charger, is on sale for $199, a savings of 50% off its normal price of $397. It's a great way to build out your collection of M18 batteries, and the charger works on both M18 and M12 batteries.
In addition to the discounted starter kit, buyers also get a free gift with their purchase. You can choose from a selection of 13 items ranging in value from $149 to $249. Items include a brushless cordless impact wrench, a circular saw, an oscillating multi-tool, and even a wet/dry vacuum. Be sure to select your free item before adding the battery starter kit to your cart by clicking on the green "FREE" icon under "Free Gift With Purchase." Buyers are limited to three per order.
9-Tool M18 Cordless Combo Kit
Starting your tool kit from scratch or getting ready to tackle a huge DIY project? This combo kit, which includes nine Milwaukee power tools along with two batteries and a charger, requires a heavy upfront investment, but it's on sale for 50% off during Home Depot's Black Friday sale. Normally $1,389, you can pick up the kit for $699.
Part of Milwaukee's M18 cordless system, this kit includes a compact drill/driver, a hex impact driver, a multi-tool, an LED worklight, an impact wrench, a paddle grinder, a circular saw, a brushless blower, and a reciprocating saw, along with two 4.0Ah batteries and an M12/M18 dual-voltage charger. You also get two Milwaukee-branded tool bags. Buyers who take advantage of this deal can add an accessory for 5% off, including a drill bit set and several blade sets. Prices range from $12.97 to $59.97.