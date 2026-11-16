4 Of The Best Early Black Friday Milwaukee Tool Deals At Home Depot

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If you're dreading the thought of an early-morning wake-up call on Black Friday after eating your weight in turkey and pumpkin pie the day before, take heart — there's no need! Most major retailers offer plenty of online deals, and it turns out you don't even need to wait for Black Friday or Cyber Monday to take advantage of great sales.

Home Depot's Black Friday sale is already in full swing, and it's one of the best times to shop at the home improvement giant. You can start your holiday shopping early and get free shipping on everything from appliances to holiday decorations and, of course, tools. Depending on the product, you might be able to take advantage of buy-one-get-one offers, rebates, and daily deals. You can save big on popular brands like Milwaukee, which is known for professional-grade quality tools and power equipment and comprehensive, interchangeable battery and charging systems. Whether you're building out your own tool kit or surprising a loved one on Christmas morning, here are four of the best early Black Friday deals on Milwaukee products at Home Depot this holiday season.