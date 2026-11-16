A Brand-New Pickup Truck For $21,500? Here's What It Looks Like
Automotive startup REO has teased a new compact pickup truck for the masses. That's good news as the automotive niche isn't very big. The real kicker is that the new truck, the Runabout T4X as it has been dubbed, is "estimated" to start at just $21,500. That puts it as the least expensive pickup you can buy today, beating out other budgetary giants like the Ford Maverick. $21,500 also makes the Runabout the least expensive new vehicle you can buy period.
So what is it? REO says that the base model Runabout will be a two-door body-on-frame 4x4 truck with a manual transmission. So basically a truck from 1993, albeit with modern safety amenities and, you know, airbags and the like.
REO touts the Runabout to have a selectable two-speed transfer case, which separates it from all-wheel drive unibody-based trucks like the aforementioned Maverick. As for the engine, all that's been revealed is that it's a gas-powered four-banger, which is an interesting move from greener powertrains like the hybrid setup on the Ford Maverick, the EV layout on the upcoming Fathom, or the fully-electric Slate truck.
A budget truck, and an SUV to boot
For people who want more creature comforts, amenities, or room for more than two people, the Runabout T4C is the crew-cab version of the platform, and the S4C is the kinda-sorta Bronco-shaped SUV. The crew-can bumps up the price to an even $25,000 and the SUV is $28,500. Both of those prices put the Runabout above entry-level cars like the Nissan Sentra, but under $30,000 (if REO can keep to the price) puts the Runabout in a price class all its own, when it comes to body-on-frame trucks.
REO says a lot about the Runabout. Every model is aiming for a 5,000 pound tow-rating and a range of "500 to 600 miles" on a tank of gas. With an important disclaimer reading: "Design target. Not a warranty or a test result," REO is targeting a 500,000-mile powertrain lifespan, which puts it somewhere in the ballpark of a Ford Crown Victoria taxi, an old Camry, or a farm truck in terms of un-killability.
REO has set some lofty goals for the Runabout. No one probably wants to see them fail, but getting a truck on the market with those features is a hard task already, getting it for $21,500 is an uphill battle against the entire automotive industry.