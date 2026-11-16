A Brand-New Pickup Truck For $21,500? Here's What It Looks Like

Automotive startup REO has teased a new compact pickup truck for the masses. That's good news as the automotive niche isn't very big. The real kicker is that the new truck, the Runabout T4X as it has been dubbed, is "estimated" to start at just $21,500. That puts it as the least expensive pickup you can buy today, beating out other budgetary giants like the Ford Maverick. $21,500 also makes the Runabout the least expensive new vehicle you can buy period.

So what is it? REO says that the base model Runabout will be a two-door body-on-frame 4x4 truck with a manual transmission. So basically a truck from 1993, albeit with modern safety amenities and, you know, airbags and the like.

REO touts the Runabout to have a selectable two-speed transfer case, which separates it from all-wheel drive unibody-based trucks like the aforementioned Maverick. As for the engine, all that's been revealed is that it's a gas-powered four-banger, which is an interesting move from greener powertrains like the hybrid setup on the Ford Maverick, the EV layout on the upcoming Fathom, or the fully-electric Slate truck.