Is The Ford Maverick Body-On Frame And Is It Made Of Aluminum?

The Ford Maverick is Ford's entry into the very compact truck market, and it's proven to be a very capable option for drivers who don't want or don't need a full-size pickup like an F-150 or even a midsize choice like a Ford Ranger. SlashGear has reviewed many different variations of the Maverick and found it immensely efficient and even pretty fun to drive if you opt for the Maverick Lobo.

Given that it has a bed, it's definitely a pickup truck. But you might be wondering how far that truck DNA goes. Its bigger brothers are body-on-frame vehicles, and the F-150 uses aluminum in its design.

As it turns out, the Maverick is not body-on-frame. It's a unibody construction, meaning that a Maverick's body acts as the skeleton of the vehicle. It's actually much closer to a crossover SUV like the Ford Escape than an F-150 or Ranger. In fact, it shares a lot of components with the Escape and Ford Bronco Sport, including the eight-speed automatic transmission.