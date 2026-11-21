5 Stihl Outdoor Power Tools Coming Soon (As Of November 2026)
In the power tool market, Stihl is a name that many equate with power, quality, and on-the-job durability. Those qualities are generally applied to chainsaws bearing the brand's distinctive logo and orange livery, as Stihl is primarily a manufacturer of powered consumer and pro-grade cutting tools. And yes, just for the record, those cutters are generally regarded as some of the best you can find among chainsaw brands.
The company — now more than 100 years old – has ventured into other parts of the power tool market over the years, and these days manufactures a range of tools and accessories that can help yard care pros and DIYers alike tackle almost any job that comes their way. Like any of the other major power tool makers, Stihl has continued to design, develop, and release new and upgraded devices with some regularity.
Those drops tend to get spread out over the course of the year, with Stihl announcing their imminent arrival via quarterly announcements. The list of soon-to-release gear for Quarter 4 of 2026 and Q1 of 2027 is now up for viewing by the general public, and it's a list that likely features a little something for anyone serious about maintaining the state of their outdoor spaces. Here are a few we think are worthy of your attention.
SFA 120 Battery-powered snow thrower
As we are talking about Q4 of 2026, we'd wager that at least some of you have snow on the brain. More specifically, you might be thinking about snow removal, as the white stuff is soon to start collecting on sidewalks and walkways in many parts of the country. That will lead many of you to pick up the old snow shovel and get down to the backbreaking business, but if you've got more ground to cover, a good snow blower or thrower may be the smarter tool of choice.
If this type of tool is on your holiday wish list, keep an eye on Stihl's dealers, as the brand began rolling out its new 40V snow thrower in early November. You should know, however, that the thrower will set you back quite a few Benjamins at the point of purchase, as Stihl is pricing it at $699.99. But in the greater snow thrower market, that's a pretty competitive price, particularly for a device with the Stihl logo emblazoned on the side.
It's also part of Stihl's AllPro 40V lineup, meaning it'll deliver professional-level performance even if the user is an amateur by trade. In terms of clearing space, it'll carve a path 22 inches wide with every pass, is fitted with a 180-degree discharge chute to direct the snow where you want, and has two battery slots to extend the thrower's runtime.
HSA 50 Battery-Powered Hedge Trimmer
Given Stihl's reputation for manufacturing high-quality chainsaws for the pro and consumer sets, it's hardly surprising that the company also makes tools like hedge trimmers. They are, after all, relatively close in both style and function, even if a hedge trimmer tends to require less pure cutting power than its tree-felling counterparts. That hasn't stopped Stihl from packing a solid amount of power into its soon-to-release hedge trimmer, which is pushing max voltage in the 36V range via the brand's rechargeable lithium-ion AK 20 battery packs.
Per the brand, those batteries can charge from 0 to 80% in about 30 to 45 minutes with a compatible fast charger. When powering the new HSA 50 hedge trimmer, a fully charged AK 20 could keep that tool cutting away for up to 240 minutes. That should be more than enough to clean up the hedge lines on even larger properties, with the recharge numbers ensuring you can easily extend that cutting time with the addition of even one extra AK 20 battery.
Stihl has packed that power into a sleek package, with the tool weighing in at a trim 8.6 pounds. That includes a 20-inch cutting bar and a motor that can produce up to 3,400 strokes per minute (SPM). If that's of interest to you, the trimmer's $279.99 price tag may make it all the more appealing. You will, however, have to wait until Q1 of 2027 to get your hands on one.
RMA 351 V Battery-Powered Lawn Mower
You may not realize it, but lawn mowers have been a part of Stihl's outdoor tool lineup since its 1992 acquisition of Viking. Mowers bearing the legit Stihl logo have only been around since the late 2010s, when the company rebranded them using its own name and livery. Stihl has continued to upgrade the mowers in the ensuing years and now offers several models that are powered solely by batteries. That list includes the RMA 351 V, an AK Power Play mower that is set for release some time in Quarter 1 of 2027.
When the mower does hit the streets, it'll do so with a 21-inch cutting deck that may help reduce the number of passes it takes to clip the green spaces around your home. It'll also boast a self-propelling motor that allows users to vary their mowing speed between 0.6 mph and 2.8 mph. You can adjust the cutting height too, with Stihl setting those choices between 1 and 4 inches. The mower also comes with a collection bag that can handle up to 19.8 gallons of clippings at a time.
You don't have to use that bag, of course, as the mower can also function in a side or rear discharge capacity, as well as in mulching mode. If you're interested, Stihl will be selling this versatile mower at the reasonable MSRP of $499.99.
KSA 20 Battery-Powered Saw Chain Sharpener
Some might consider it borderline sacrilegious to assemble a list of soon-to-release Stihl outdoor power tools without including some sort of device designed for cutting branches or limbs. To that end, we can tell you that Stihl does indeed have a slew of new full-sized chainsaws fit for pros and DIYers set for release throughout Q4 of 2026 and Q1 of 2027. Rather than singling out one of them for a close-up, we're instead fronting one that can help maintain the effectiveness of the cutter you already have in your garage or shed.
It's a tool that you probably don't already have on hand, as Stihl is set to release its KSA 20 Saw Chain Sharpener in Q4 of this year. That tool will hit the streets with a sticker price of $254.99, which might seem steep for some, although that includes an AS 2 battery and AL 1 charger. If you need more reasons to consider investing in the saw chain sharpener, it's worth noting that such a tool can seriously bolster the overall performance of your chainsaw and dramatically reduce the frequency with which that all-important chain needs to be replaced. It's also fitted with diamond-coated grinding wheels and comes with 3/8" RAPID and .325" RAPID discs.
BGA 50 Battery-powered Handheld Blower
With fall leaves making their way onto the lawns of green spaces around the world throughout the fourth quarter of 2026, it's safe to assume that you've at least thought about purchasing a battery-powered leaf blower, or even upgrading the one you've used in seasons past. If you are looking to upgrade an older one, or want to switch from one of the other major leaf blower brands, Stihl's BGA 50 Handheld Blower may be worth a look.
We should tell you, however, that this particular blower will probably not be able to help you get your 2026 leaves to the curb, as Stihl has set its release date for sometime in the first quarter of 2027. If you're okay sticking with your current blower and upgrading for next year, the BGA 50 could make your '27 blow quite a bit easier, with the device set to deliver up to 455 CFM and 123 mph of airflow to users. That power is delivered in a decidedly lightweight package, with the blower weighing in at just 7.7 pounds even with a Stihl AK 20 battery pack attached.
Perhaps most importantly, with a fully charged AK 20 powering the device, the BGA 50 Blower may significantly bolster the time you have to get those leaves to the curb, with Stihl claiming it can run for up to 115 minutes. It'll also be priced at just $199.99, with customers seeming to agree Stihl's blowers are worth the investment.