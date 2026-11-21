In the power tool market, Stihl is a name that many equate with power, quality, and on-the-job durability. Those qualities are generally applied to chainsaws bearing the brand's distinctive logo and orange livery, as Stihl is primarily a manufacturer of powered consumer and pro-grade cutting tools. And yes, just for the record, those cutters are generally regarded as some of the best you can find among chainsaw brands.

The company — now more than 100 years old – has ventured into other parts of the power tool market over the years, and these days manufactures a range of tools and accessories that can help yard care pros and DIYers alike tackle almost any job that comes their way. Like any of the other major power tool makers, Stihl has continued to design, develop, and release new and upgraded devices with some regularity.

Those drops tend to get spread out over the course of the year, with Stihl announcing their imminent arrival via quarterly announcements. The list of soon-to-release gear for Quarter 4 of 2026 and Q1 of 2027 is now up for viewing by the general public, and it's a list that likely features a little something for anyone serious about maintaining the state of their outdoor spaces. Here are a few we think are worthy of your attention.