4 Must-Have Mac Mini Apps To Install In 2026
Congratulations on buying a new Mac mini M6. Despite price hikes compared to the M4 model, it still maintains a serviceable price-to-performance ratio. But buying the Mac mini is only half the fun. Once you've connected the monitor, keyboard, and mouse, it's time to make it work the way you want. macOS has improved a lot in this regard, with several useful built-in apps, like Journal to note your thoughts, or Freeform, a free storyboarding app that lets you create digital corkboards and organize your thoughts. As good as these apps are, they'll only cater to a certain demographic, and macOS has a huge collection of third-party apps that can change the whole experience.
But which ones should you install? Every person's workflow is different, and all apps are built with a target audience in mind. Some would consider Microsoft VS Code a crucial app, while others cannot work without Adobe Photoshop. That's why we've found several essential apps that'll improve your Mac mini experience, no matter what you do.
Trello
Let's guess something about your workday: You go to the office half-caffeinated (or work from home), and your manager asks you for a project update. Sometimes, people forget there was one to begin with. One app that can help you avoid this problem is Trello. Here's the basic idea: You create a board first and then make categories for different tasks, such as ideas, to-do items, ongoing projects, and overdue work. Inside each section, you can add a card. For example, if you have a project due on the third of next month, add it to your to-do list, set a deadline, and include other relevant details. Once you start the project, move the card to the Currently Working section.
Every time you open Trello, you see all ongoing projects with their specific deadlines, so you are always aware. The app is free to download and lets you create 10 boards. Automations are limited to 250 a month, though. That's fine for personal use, but if you have a team, the Standard ($5 per month), Premium ($10 per month), and Enterprise ($17.50 per person per month) plans are worth considering.
wBlock
There are just too many ads on the internet these days. You open a news article, and only about 25% of the screen is the real news. The rest is just ad space or annoying cookie banners asking to track you. While ads keep this web economy going, there's a limit. Chrome's June 2026 update took a hard stance on ad blockers, disabling the extensions altogether. If you use Safari, though, wBlock is worth checking out. It uses Apple's built-in content-blocking API, meaning you don't leave performance on the table, unlike alternatives such as uBlock Origin.
The app is open-source and easy to use. After downloading, select which types of ads you want to remove. These could be anything from banners and cookie pop-ups to other unwanted page elements. If you're still seeing a specific ad on a website, you can use Element Zapper to remove it manually. Additional features include userscripts, which can bring back the old YouTube layout or remove paywalls from articles. wBlock is also available on both iPhone and iPad, and it syncs with iCloud, letting you use the same configuration across devices.
Vorssaint
Different macOS utilities do specific things really well. Some manage your keyboard shortcuts, while others help you fine-tune volume for different apps. What if there were a tool that included dozens of utilities, was open source, and cost nothing to download? Vorssaint is exactly that. Once you've downloaded it, you can enable only the utilities you actually need.
Remember Rectangle? The app that brings Windows 11-style window snapping to macOS. Vorssaint has the same tool available. Enable the feature, and anything you move next to a corner will snap into place. You don't need a dedicated sound mixing app, either. Vorssaint lets you select volume levels for different apps and choose the priority order for output devices. You also get keyboard and mouse customization options like inverted scrolling and the ability to turn your Caps Lock key into a shortcut.
Additional features include seeing a window preview when you hover over an app in the dock (just like Windows), temporarily disabling the keyboard when cleaning, getting Dynamic Island, monitoring system stats, and more. The app offers dozens more modular tweaks, so head over to Vorssaint to see the full feature list.
Steam and CrossOver
Until a few years ago, buying a Mac mini meant you were all in on productivity. That's not entirely true anymore. Apple is focusing on gaming now, and several titles, including Cyberpunk 2077, Dota 2, War Thunder, and Baldur's Gate 3, work natively on macOS. You can download these games directly from Steam, just like you would on a Windows machine. On the current M6 generation, they actually work quite well. YouTuber ETA Prime tested Cyberpunk 2077 on the base M6 Mac mini (16 GB RAM). On the "For This Mac" graphics preset, frame rates averaged around 50 FPS. You can also enable frame generation and easily get over 100 FPS without losing much quality.
For the games that don't have a native port, CrossOver is the next best option. Instead of emulating the full Windows operating system on your Mac, CrossOver translates Windows API instructions into macOS equivalents. This, at least in theory, lets you run any Windows app. YouTuber Andrew Tsai played the GTA V Enhanced version on the base Mac mini M6 using CrossOver. It hit over 60 FPS at 1440p with high graphics settings. In more demanding titles like Resident Evil Requiem, the Mac mini delivered around 55 FPS when upscaling from 720p to 1440p. Those numbers aren't bad considering the game is being translated in real time. The 16 GB of RAM was the only limitation.