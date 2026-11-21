Congratulations on buying a new Mac mini M6. Despite price hikes compared to the M4 model, it still maintains a serviceable price-to-performance ratio. But buying the Mac mini is only half the fun. Once you've connected the monitor, keyboard, and mouse, it's time to make it work the way you want. macOS has improved a lot in this regard, with several useful built-in apps, like Journal to note your thoughts, or Freeform, a free storyboarding app that lets you create digital corkboards and organize your thoughts. As good as these apps are, they'll only cater to a certain demographic, and macOS has a huge collection of third-party apps that can change the whole experience.

But which ones should you install? Every person's workflow is different, and all apps are built with a target audience in mind. Some would consider Microsoft VS Code a crucial app, while others cannot work without Adobe Photoshop. That's why we've found several essential apps that'll improve your Mac mini experience, no matter what you do.