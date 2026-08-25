Mac Mini M6 Vs. M4: How Much Faster Is The New Model?

The MacBook Neo may still be the most affordable way to break into Apple's ecosystem, but the Mac mini remains a popular option for those seeking desktop-level performance plus the convenience of being able to hook up their own peripherals. Apple has upgraded the Mac mini with its latest M6 silicon, bringing both incremental and substantial improvements across different parts of the computer.

The new M6 Mac mini offers up to four times faster AI performance, 40 percent faster CPU performance, and up to two times faster storage and graphics compared to the M4 Mac mini that it's replacing. Given its compact form factor, Apple is positioning the Mac mini as an always-on agentic device. This time around, the Mac mini features a 12-core CPU and a 12-core GPU — both gaining two extra cores over the M4 Mac mini. You can expect AI workloads to be handled more efficiently thanks to neural accelerators being built into each GPU core — a first for the Mac mini.

The M6 Mac mini ships with 16GB of unified memory, but you can deck it out with up to 32GB. Memory bandwidth is higher, too, reaching up to 170GB/s. There's support for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and new 2.5Gb Ethernet, which can be upgraded with a 10Gb option. Compared to the previous model, the M6 Mac mini offers up to two times faster gaming performance, too. Unfortunately, Apple's recent price hike means the computer now starts at $900 — the previous-gen Mac mini launched at $600.