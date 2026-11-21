5 Of The Best Leatherman Multitools For Hiking
The great thing about Leatherman multi-tools is that they're not limited to one specific task. You can use the same tool in different ways and for multiple activities. While Leatherman multitools aren't immune to common problems like blade dullness, debris accumulation, pivoting wear, and corrosion, the manufacturer does offer ways to counteract them. For example, it has free sharpening services for certain multitool models. And while they aren't exactly known for being cheap, they do have free shipping, interest-free installment plans for qualified users, as well as generous 25-year warranties. Because of this, they're often a top choice for all outdoor lovers, especially hikers.
Unlike users who spend most of their days indoors, avid hikers need to take into consideration the trails you plan to go on, your preferred hiking season, and even how long each hike tends to be. In general, you'll want tools for repairing gear, marking trails, or setting up tarps. For people who love short hikes with picnics in the summer, the right multitool can help make fires, open cans, uncap bottles, and more. However, long distance hikers will want to balance functionality with weight, since every ounce counts. Hikers who love going on trails while there's snow might also benefit from tools that can help gather tinder or make fire. So, if you're wondering what your options are under the Leatherman portfolio, here are some of the top ones to consider.
Signal
Among Leatherman multi-tools, the Signal is a highly-recommended model for people who are always outdoors, including hikers. When closed, the Leatherman Signal is 4.5 inches long or about the length of a Coke can. Fully opened, it measures 6.75 inches by 1.5 inches by 0.63 inches. The primary blade is 2.73 inches in length, which you can sharpen with its diamond-coated sharpener. Weighing 7.5 oz., it's the first multi-tool in its line up with a built-in ferro rod that you can use to make fires. In case of emergencies, you'll have some added peace of mind with its safety whistle. Not to mention, there's also bottle and can openers, if you want to have snacks or crack open a cold one at the summit to celebrate. In total, it has 19 tools that you can choose from.
Priced at $149.95, Leatherman's Signal is available in eight colors. But if you want to add a compatible sheath, which some reviewers regret not doing, it will set you back between $20 for the Nylon sheath and $30 for the Heritage sheath. On the Leatherman website, the Signal multi-tool has generated an average rating of 4.6 stars from more than 1,740 reviewers. Apart from hiking, some happy customers have said it was perfect for weekend camping, horse riding, and mountain biking. Although, several one-star raters did lament a few issues with rusting, the knife wobbling, and durability.
Skeletool CX
One of the key advantages of the Leatherman Skeletool CX multi tool is that it's pretty compact, considering it has two pliers: needle nose and regular. These are both good tools to pick things up on the trail without using your hands. When it's closed, it's only four inches in length, which is a little shorter than the length of a credit card. Its plain edge blade is made of a 154CM stainless steel that is 2.6 inches long. Once it's open, it measures 6 inches by 1.24 inches by 0.52 inches. Weighing 5 oz., the frame is made of 420 stainless steel. It also has wire cutters, a carabiner/bottle opener, and a large bit driver with included bits: Phillips (#1 & #2) and Screwdriver (¼-inch, and 3/16-inch). These are all conveniently located in its handle bit storage. It's no wonder why we also think it's one of the best multi-tool Leatherman tools for camping.
At $99.95, the Skeletool CX is one of the cheapest models on this list. Available in nine colors, it offers the most variation in terms of aesthetics. So far, over a thousand reviewers have rated it 4.6 stars on average. In general, people thought it was great value for money, easy to carry even without a sheath, and had a lot of fun colors. Among single star reviews, some of the most frequent problems cited were about the quality of the pliers.
Rebar
Reminiscent of its vintage designs, Rebar is another budget-friendly tool from Leatherman. Despite having the same 4-inch closed length as the Skeletool CX, it opens up to a slightly longer length at 6.25 inches by 1.18 inches by 0.65 inches. Although, this does mean it's heavier at 6.65 oz. It has both a 420HC knife and a 420HC serrated knife, plus a saw.
The rebar includes both needle nose and regular pliers, premium replaceable hard-wire and wire cutters, an electrical crimper, and a wire stripper. While it doesn't have a built-in ferro rod, we've mentioned before that you can use the awl to make fire instead. Afterward, you can use both the can opener and bottle opener to have a proper meal on the trail. The awl also makes for an emergency utensil, as long as you clean it first. If you need to repair anything, like trekking poles, radios, solar panels, or glasses, it has three types of screwdriver: small, large, and Phillips. Lastly, it has a wood/metal file and an 8-inch, 19cm ruler, too.
Retailing at $99.95, it's available in six colors from the classic black, steel, and tan, to the more funky ones like burnt sienna, mossy slate, and heathered cranberry. As of November 2026, Leatherman's Rebar has been rated 4.6 stars by 980+ buyers. One reviewer shared, "I even bought the Arc and I do love the Skeletool but the Rebar has been my go to because of its simplicity and utility."
Wave Plus
The most popular option on this list, Leatherman's Wave Plus retails for $129.95. Since it's only available in black and stainless steel, it does fall short when it comes to color options. On the heavier side at 8.5 oz., it measures 6.25 inches by 1.2 inches by 0.7 inches when opened. It has a closed length of just four inches. With 18 tools, it's a work horse that can handle long, multi-day hiking trips. Made of 420HC stainless steel, it has both a knife and a serrated knife with a 2.92-inch primary blade length. It includes pairs of pliers and wire cutters, as well as an electrical crimper, wire stripper, and saw. There are also scissors, a ruler, can and bottles openers, wood/metal and diamond-coated files, small and large bit drivers, and a medium screwdriver.
On the Leatherman website, the Wave Plus holds an average rating of 4.7 stars from 2,700 reviewers. However, what's even more impressive is that more than 85% of all the reviewers gave it a perfect rating. Satisfied customers frequently cited its affordable price point, especially those that use it professionally for work, like in lumberyards. When you're not hiking, one seafarer notes that they use it multiple times per day on their boat. As for its unhappy customers, a couple mentioned receiving used tools that have issues with locking, poor customization, and paint peeling. Not to mention, several buyers were salty about how it didn't include a sheath.
ARC
For serious outdoorsmen who spend a lot of time hiking, the Leatherman ARC could be one investment worth making, since it's the most advanced multi-tool in its line up. The heaviest one on this list at 8.6 oz., it measures 4.25 inches by 0.6 inches by 1.3 inches when closed, but when it opens the length goes up to 6.45 inches. It has a primary blade length of 2.76 inches. On this list, it's the only one with MagnaCut stainless steel, which comes with free sharpening services, so it won't have problems cutting ropes in the years to come. Some of the most useful tools for hiking include the saw, spring-action scissors, and awl. It also has three types of files: wood/metal, edge, and diamond-coated. For your lunch in the mountains, it has a pry tool, bottle opener, and can opener. Apart from these, it has a needle nose plier, regular plier, large screwdriver, small bit driver, and large bit driver. As for wire cutters, you have premium replaceable ones for wires and hard wires. It includes an electrical crimper and wire stripper.
In the past, we've talked about how both ordinary customers and professionals have said the Leatherman Arc was worth it, even at its eye-watering $249.95 price tag. In terms of color, you can get it either in black DLC & stainless steel or talos. Apart from being widely praised by experts, it holds an average rating of 4.6 stars from over 2,200 owners on the Leatherman website.