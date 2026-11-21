The great thing about Leatherman multi-tools is that they're not limited to one specific task. You can use the same tool in different ways and for multiple activities. While Leatherman multitools aren't immune to common problems like blade dullness, debris accumulation, pivoting wear, and corrosion, the manufacturer does offer ways to counteract them. For example, it has free sharpening services for certain multitool models. And while they aren't exactly known for being cheap, they do have free shipping, interest-free installment plans for qualified users, as well as generous 25-year warranties. Because of this, they're often a top choice for all outdoor lovers, especially hikers.

Unlike users who spend most of their days indoors, avid hikers need to take into consideration the trails you plan to go on, your preferred hiking season, and even how long each hike tends to be. In general, you'll want tools for repairing gear, marking trails, or setting up tarps. For people who love short hikes with picnics in the summer, the right multitool can help make fires, open cans, uncap bottles, and more. However, long distance hikers will want to balance functionality with weight, since every ounce counts. Hikers who love going on trails while there's snow might also benefit from tools that can help gather tinder or make fire. So, if you're wondering what your options are under the Leatherman portfolio, here are some of the top ones to consider.