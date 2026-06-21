Is The Leatherman Arc Worth The Price? Owners Have This To Say About It

Leatherman is one of the most prolific and well-regarded multitool manufacturers on the market, but it's no secret that its products are generally on the more expensive side. While the company has started to release some more affordable Leatherman tools that might be able to do the trick for casual users, most of its full-sized models still come at a premium. Some of the brand's fans might attribute its pricing to Leatherman being an American company that still makes all of its products in the U.S., arguing that its reputation for quality craftsmanship makes it worth the higher cost. They may even dutifully remind you that "you get what you pay for." Even so, there are still those who might be a little skeptical about whether or not some of Leatherman's high-end products are actually worth the considerable sticker price.

One of the more prominent examples of this that you might have heard of is the Leatherman ARC – a stainless steel 20-function multitool with a black DLC coating that retails for a whopping $249.95. The company has advertised this product as its most advanced multitool to date. Key features include a MagnaCut steel blade that's designed to resist rust and hold an edge for longer, as well as all of its tools being outside-accessible, lockable, and designed for smooth one-handed operation. But even so, that's a pretty steep price for a hand tool that fits in your pocket. So, with that in mind, it's worth taking a look at what professional reviewers and those who have already dropped money on the Leatherman Arc have to say about it.