Is The Leatherman Arc Worth The Price? Owners Have This To Say About It
Leatherman is one of the most prolific and well-regarded multitool manufacturers on the market, but it's no secret that its products are generally on the more expensive side. While the company has started to release some more affordable Leatherman tools that might be able to do the trick for casual users, most of its full-sized models still come at a premium. Some of the brand's fans might attribute its pricing to Leatherman being an American company that still makes all of its products in the U.S., arguing that its reputation for quality craftsmanship makes it worth the higher cost. They may even dutifully remind you that "you get what you pay for." Even so, there are still those who might be a little skeptical about whether or not some of Leatherman's high-end products are actually worth the considerable sticker price.
One of the more prominent examples of this that you might have heard of is the Leatherman ARC – a stainless steel 20-function multitool with a black DLC coating that retails for a whopping $249.95. The company has advertised this product as its most advanced multitool to date. Key features include a MagnaCut steel blade that's designed to resist rust and hold an edge for longer, as well as all of its tools being outside-accessible, lockable, and designed for smooth one-handed operation. But even so, that's a pretty steep price for a hand tool that fits in your pocket. So, with that in mind, it's worth taking a look at what professional reviewers and those who have already dropped money on the Leatherman Arc have to say about it.
Owners like the Arc, even if the price is hard to swallow
The Leatherman Arc has been around for a few years now, and it currently has an excellent 4.6-out-of-5-star rating on the Leatherman website. This score is aggregated from more than 2,000 reviews, over three-quarters of which were perfect 5-star scores. Reviewers on the site were also asked to rank the product on three specific metrics: quality, comfort, and ease of use. It got near-perfect scores on quality and ease of use, suggesting that customers were thoroughly satisfied with the device's structural integrity and practical application. The average comfort score was a bit lower, however.
The majority of reviewers seem to really like the Arc, with many claiming they've carried Leatherman tools for decades and that the Arc has become their new favorite. Some compared it to the Wave models and stated that the Arc is superior in every way, and many have come right out and stated that the tool was worth every penny.
It's worth noting that many of the 3- and 4-star reviews it did receive were primarily critiquing the price, but that isn't the case for all of them. There were a few people who found that the attachments sat too loosely in the frame. There were also a few reviews that specifically called out the electrical tools, such as the wire cutters and crimpers, for feeling cheaper and more fragile than the others. These complaints are fairly consistent, but they are a relative minority. Those who might be skeptical about relying on reviews from the Leatherman website might be interested to know that the Arc has a 4.2 out of 5 on REI's site, with many of the same praises and critiques.
Professional reviewers like it
While customer reviews are good to have in the back pocket, it's also nice to take a look at what pro reviewers have had to say about the Leatherman Arc. Many of these outlets will perform more extensive testing that can give you a better idea of the product's individual strengths and weaknesses. Kyle Hameister of GearLab gave the multitool an 84 out of 100, making it the top-ranked product on the publication's list of best multitools. He gave it a 9 out of 10 in utility, quality, and ergonomics, while its lowest score was in portability, due to its 4 ¼-inch length and 8.6-ounce weight. He argued that it's worth the price for those impressed by its feature set, but that not everyone will need it, and there are more affordable multitool options out there for those who want something smaller and don't need a high-end knife or a dozen driver bits.
Danny Perez of Popular Mechanics did an in-depth review of the Arc and seemed very impressed with the quality of the tool. He explained that the MagnaCut steel is a big part of the reason that the multitool is as expensive as it is. The premium metal is hard, corrosion-resistant, and aids in edge retention, but it's very expensive and plays a major role in driving up the retail price. He also enjoyed the basic hand feel of the tool, the Free one-handed operation technology, and the raw practicality of it, calling the Arc "the best multitool money can buy."
Meanwhile, Mikey Bautista of Everyday Carry argued that the Free magnetic system, MagnaCut knife, and bit driver make the tool worth saving up for. He argued that this tool is built to last and that it's worthy of the investment for serious everyday carry enthusiasts.