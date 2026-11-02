What Is The Awl Tool On A Leatherman For?

If you appreciate quality and all-around usability, you generally can't go wrong with the U.S.-made Leatherman multi-tools. Considering that Leatherman offers a variety of pocket tools in its catalog (there are approximately 25), chances are you'll find something that perfectly reflects your needs in the field or in the garage. However, a model may come with as many as 20 tools in a single package, so there's also a real possibility at least one of them won't make all that much sense to you. For instance, some Leathermans include a circle tool meant to serve as an anchor point for attaching carabiner clips, but its use isn't very clear to many. Same thing with the awl tool (one that looks like a tiny knife) found on Leatherman Surge or Leatherman Arc models. What is the awl on a Leatherman for?

It's not a secondary knife. Rather, an awl is a pointed tool for making or widening holes in harder materials. It can be super effective at puncturing leather, canvas, plastic, and even wood. As such, you can use the awl in your Leatherman multi-tool to make stitching holes or create attachment points for threads, and in woodworking, mark new drilling points. While you could theoretically do the same with a knife, awls are much better because they puncture holes of a more appropriate diameter. A knife, on the other hand, will likely damage the material or create a hole that's too large.