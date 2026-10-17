What Is The Little Circle Tool On A Leatherman For?
The obvious appeal of a multi-tool from a brand like Leatherman is having a multitude of different practical functions readily available in your pocket. Whether you need a screwdriver for undoing fasteners or a sturdy file for sharpening or deburring, it's all in there. Because there are so many tools crammed into the average Leatherman multi-tool, however, it can be a little difficult to discern at a glance what some of them are actually supposed to be used for, even if you're looking at a diagram.
For example, some models of Leatherman multi-tool have a small, unassuming circle shape nestled amongst all the other, more obvious implements. Even if you try to think about it creatively, it simply isn't readily apparent what this tool is supposed to be used for. The reason for this is that it isn't actually a "tool" at all, but rather a simple anchor point on which you can attach lanyards, carabiner clips, or other assorted means of fastening and clipping.
The little circle is a lanyard ring
Certain models of Leatherman multi-tool may have this small circle hidden within them, sometimes just sticking out on its own, and sometimes concealed unless you deploy specific other tools. While the little circle is visible, you can feed a lanyard line through it in order to hang your Leatherman around your neck, on your belt, or on a nail on your workshop peg board. The circle is also large enough to fit a carabiner clip if you wanted something a little sturdier than a lanyard to suspend the tool from your belt. Whatever you attach, it helps make your Leatherman a little more readily accessible compared to having to fish around for it in your pocket.
Incidentally, if your particular Leatherman multi-tool doesn't have a lanyard ring, it may be possible to attach a standalone one. Alongside its various other add-ons and accessories, Leatherman sells individual quick-release lanyard rings on its website, which can be attached to multi-tools in the Wave, Charge, and Surge systems. It even comes in both stainless steel and black oxide colorations if you want to match it to the rest of the tools on your Leatherman.