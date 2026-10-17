What Is The Little Circle Tool On A Leatherman For?

The obvious appeal of a multi-tool from a brand like Leatherman is having a multitude of different practical functions readily available in your pocket. Whether you need a screwdriver for undoing fasteners or a sturdy file for sharpening or deburring, it's all in there. Because there are so many tools crammed into the average Leatherman multi-tool, however, it can be a little difficult to discern at a glance what some of them are actually supposed to be used for, even if you're looking at a diagram.

For example, some models of Leatherman multi-tool have a small, unassuming circle shape nestled amongst all the other, more obvious implements. Even if you try to think about it creatively, it simply isn't readily apparent what this tool is supposed to be used for. The reason for this is that it isn't actually a "tool" at all, but rather a simple anchor point on which you can attach lanyards, carabiner clips, or other assorted means of fastening and clipping.