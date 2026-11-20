Broadly speaking — and putting aside automated, robotic models — lawn mowers fall into three categories: the classic push-behind mower, the comfortable ride-on, and the heavy duty stand-on. All three of these mower types will cut grass, but the precise way in which they do it and for which jobs they are respectively used for largely what determine which type is most effective and comfortable for you.

Standing mowers, in particular, see most frequent use as professional-grade tools. You've probably seen them being used to mow and manage public land like roadside strips or parks. Indeed, for these kinds of large stretches of grass, particularly those dotted with small obstacles in tight confines, a standing mower would be a very efficient way to cut grass. However, standing mowers definitely aren't for everyone or every lawn care scenario. Their major drawbacks include, but are not limited to, potentially uncomfortable usage, a lack of secondary features like grass collection, and prohibitive pricing.