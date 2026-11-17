Harbor Freight might not be the first place on your mind when you're on the hunt for a gift. But depending on your budget, this store might deserve a spot on your shopping list. You don't have to spend a fortune to give a thoughtful, practical gift, and Harbor Freight's selection of products under $10 proves it.

Beyond its variety of budget-friendly hand tools, power tools, and more expensive equipment like generators and lawn tools, you'll find a plethora of smaller items that people use every day. And no, we're not talking about basic things like batteries and face masks. Those wouldn't wow you on Christmas morning if they ended up in your stocking (unless you just really like batteries and face masks). We're talking about quality, practical products that you might never think to buy for yourself but would be glad to have within arm's reach. They might solve small daily problems or make a mundane chore a little more fun, for example. If you're shopping at Harbor Freight, consider adding these useful items under $10 to your cart.