The idea of running local AI models is fast gaining prominence, especially as everything you do stays on the computer. With web-based AI chatbots, that data is processed on an outside server instead of your system's CPU (or GPU). For privacy-conscious users, this alone is a good enough reason to run local AI models. But not every computer is capable of running local AI models, especially the more popular and powerful models. That's because local AI models are memory-intensive, and your system needs enough RAM just to run them. As for their performance, or basically how fast a model responds, that depends on a wide array of other factors.

Generally speaking, you will need 16 GB of RAM to run a decent local AI model with 4-bit quantization like Qwen 3 8B and Llama 3.1 8B. Anything above that will, of course, put you in a better position, allowing you to run the more powerful models such as Qwen 3 32B and Gemma 3 27B. On the other hand, with 8 GB of RAM, your options are limited to smaller models like Llama 3.2 3B, Qwen 3 4B, and Mistral 7B using 4-bit quantization. Quantization, in simple terms, refers to reducing the size of local AI models, which also limits their RAM consumption, without significantly impacting their performance or accuracy. When we talk about local AI models, there's usually some level of quantization involved, either 4-bit or 8-bit.

The numbers 3B, 4B, 8B, 27B, and 32B highlight the parameter count in an AI model. For instance, a 3B model has around 3 billion weights, while a 32B model has 32 billion. The larger the model, the higher its parameter count. However, with quantization in the picture, the size of these weights is much smaller than it originally is.