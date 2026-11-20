When looking for a new TV, most people usually compare the display type, like whether it's OLED or QLED. But there are other aspects that are just as important, including the HDMI ports. As surprising as it may sound, the number of HDMI ports your new TV has matters more than you think. If you get one with just a few ports, or anything below your actual requirements, you will have to repeatedly plug and unplug devices, which is an inconvenience, and those increased insertion cycles can make the port go bad.

Generally speaking, you should get a new TV with at least three HDMI ports. Four is, however, the better choice, considering the increasing number of devices we connect to a TV's HDMI port. For instance, you can have a satellite set top box, gaming console, Blu-ray player, streaming stick, soundbar, and more, and all these compete for the same HDMI ports. Keep in mind that there's no number that works for everyone, not even four ports. For some of you, two may suffice, while others may have to start prioritizing devices with even four ports.

Ultimately, it comes down to your individual setup and how many devices you want to connect. It's also smart to always have an extra port for any device you might add down the line. Of course, if you ever run out of ports on your TV, you can use a top-rated HDMI switch, a cost-effective solution to expand port count on TVs and monitors. An HDMI switch has multiple HDMI inputs to plug in your devices and a single HDMI output that connects to your TV. And you can easily switch between devices using the dedicated buttons or a remote.