Both whistle and gong buoys, broadly speaking, function on the same principles as a bell buoy. All three types produce distinctive audible tones as they're rocked around by the movement of the waves, which in turn clues sailors into their positions even if visibility is poor. When you know a certain type of buoy is nearby, you'll know where you are, even if you can't see signage or coastlines.

The original whistle buoy was patented in the late 1800s in the village of Cornwall-on-Hudson, New York. It featured a long, hollow tube attached to the bottom of the buoy with a whistling mechanism at the top. As the buoy bobbed up and down on the waves, air was pushed up through the tube and out the whistle opening, producing a low, almost groan-like tone. Whistle buoys can be found near hazardous areas or open sea channels.

Gong buoys, meanwhile, date back to the early 1920s. Using a similar design principle to bell buoys, their soundmakers are located in the center of the body where a bell would usually be. The difference is that instead of a single bell and ringer, a gong buoy uses several gongs and clappers arranged in patterns. As the waves roll the buoy around, the clappers tap on gongs of different sizes, producing a handful of different tones, which can be used to distinguish one buoy's placement from another.