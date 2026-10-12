What's A Smart Buoy And How Does It Work?

There's been a rise in tech innovations on the water, from electric boats to the integration of smart gear. The tech renaissance isn't just onboard, either, it's also extended to floating platforms like smart buoys, though that term covers a wide range of devices and use cases.

At its core, the term smart buoy indicates a floating monitoring platform, and can incorporate diverse elements from traditional buoys, weather stations, water quality labs, or location trackers/navigational aids. Unlike a conventional buoy, which can impart critical information about hazards or safe channels (like orange buoys, reserved for informational/regulatory info), smart buoys are data gatherers. They harvest information from the water over time and transmit it back to shore or beam it to other users.

A great example is the Chesapeake Bay Interpretive Buoy System. Its National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) smart buoys carry sensors to collect a range of data covering meteorological and physical conditions, water quality, water level, chemical concentrations, and more. A single station may combine a weather station with water quality instruments and sensors to measure wave and current intensity.