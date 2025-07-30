Are Cruise Ships Doomed In A Tsunami? The Answer's Not What You Might Expect

In 2004, a strong earthquake off the coast of Indonesia triggered a massive tsunami that left over 200,000 people dead and billions of dollars in material devastation. In what appears to be a similar ominous repeat, an earthquake of 8.8 magnitude recorded near the Russian coastline has triggered tsunami warnings across the U.S. West Coast, Japan, and Hawaii. In the wake of the alerts, panic has ensued among people aboard cruise ships and those waiting to embark on a cruise journey.

Now, a tsunami is a catastrophic event, so one must naturally think that staying away from the ocean, and more importantly, any vessel floating on the ocean, is the safest course of action. Science, however, suggests that the best option is to stay put in deep waters and far away from coastal areas. Accordingly, in the wake of the advisory issued by the National Weather Service, numerous cruise ships were ordered to depart their docking ports in Alaska, Hawaii, and the West Coast region.

One such ship was the Pride of America, operated by Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCL), which departed the Hilo port in Hawaii hours ahead of schedule, leaving numerous passengers stranded. "In response to local emergency procedures and to prioritize the safety of our guests and crew, Pride of America was required to depart Hilo, Hawaii, immediately," NCL said in a statement shared in Newsweek. The company added that it notified passengers about the emergency response, asking them to seek shelter on higher ground.