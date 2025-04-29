Why Your Cruise Ship Probably Doesn't Have Enough Lifeboats?

The International Convention for Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) is a global treaty that governs the safety of all merchant ships. Just two years after the Titanic sank, SOLAS mandated all ships to carry enough lifesaving equipment like lifeboats and life rafts for everyone on board. The regulations have become even more stringent now, with SOLAS mandating ships to carry enough lifeboats and life rafts for 125% of the ship's total capacity.

Advertisement

There are a variety of reasons why ships don't just rely on lifeboats but also use life rafts. SOLAS caps the maximum carrying capacity of a lifeboat at 150 passengers, and most lifeboats are designed to accommodate this maximum number. Because of this, it is hard for ships to physically accommodate such large lifeboats. Even the biggest cruise ships only carry around 20 lifeboats and use life rafts for passengers and crew who can't get on a lifeboat.

Additionally, lifeboats are lowered into the water using a lowering mechanism while a ship is moving and often needs manual handling. The crew needs to be present to settle passengers on the lifeboats and lower them to the water surface.

The remaining crew therefore needs an alternative way to get down to the water after saving everyone. The crew uses life rafts that self inflates on the water surface with a water-slide-like opening on the ship's deck.

Advertisement