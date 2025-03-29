What does Code Alpha mean on a cruise ship?

If you've ever been on a cruise ship, you know how big they are. They're so big, in fact, that three of them were included on our list of ten of the biggest ships the world has ever seen. As you can probably imagine, it takes a lot of people to keep one of these huge vessels going. Communication is an important part of any job, and when you have hundreds, sometimes thousands, of crewmembers to communicate with, you need to do it efficiently, especially when something unexpected happens. After all, on a cruise ship, it's just not feasible to send a message to a group chat and hope everyone sees it when time is of the essence, which is often the case in emergency situations.

On a cruise ship, a lot of communication takes place over the public address system. That way, everyone who needs to know about ship operations, including passengers, is aware of important updates. As a passenger, you won't be privy to the details of every onboard communication — because you simply may not understand what's being said. Sometimes, listening to the crew communicate can feel like eavesdropping on people speaking another language, and that's often by design. Staff on cruise ships use coded language to avoid unnecessarily disturbing passengers. One of the most common codes is "Alpha," which is typically used to discreetly let staff know that there's a medical emergency on board.

