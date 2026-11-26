The FCC has been on a bit of a banning spree lately. Odds are you heard that earlier this year, the FCC was banning foreign-made internet routers, citing "security concerns." Turns out the organization also used that rationale to ban — and later unban — autonomous devices, including your automatic lawn mowers. Specifically, the FCC banned the sale of advanced robotics that utilized power inverters and were built in foreign countries, regardless of nationality. Since Husqvarna robot mowers (one of the leading major robotic lawn mower brands) are constructed in Europe, they were subject to the initial ban.

Understandably, this action spawned the question of why the FCC considered these robots and their power inverters a threat to national security. The rationale was that they disrupted US economic security. Put simply, the FCC banned Husqvarna robot lawn mowers and pool cleaning robots because of a potential "supply chain vulnerability" and because they could introduce vulnerabilities into national cybersecurity via "remote connectivity" and collect data via sensors.

When the FCC introduced its original ban, the organization stated the decision would apply to all foreign-made advanced robots with power inverters "unless the Department of War or Department of Homeland Security makes a specific determination to the FCC that a given power inverter or class of power inverters do not pose such risks." Fast forward to September, and the FCC finally gave Husqvarna the green light.