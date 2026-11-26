Your Husqvarna Robot Lawn Mower May Have Been Illegal In The US Until Recently
The FCC has been on a bit of a banning spree lately. Odds are you heard that earlier this year, the FCC was banning foreign-made internet routers, citing "security concerns." Turns out the organization also used that rationale to ban — and later unban — autonomous devices, including your automatic lawn mowers. Specifically, the FCC banned the sale of advanced robotics that utilized power inverters and were built in foreign countries, regardless of nationality. Since Husqvarna robot mowers (one of the leading major robotic lawn mower brands) are constructed in Europe, they were subject to the initial ban.
Understandably, this action spawned the question of why the FCC considered these robots and their power inverters a threat to national security. The rationale was that they disrupted US economic security. Put simply, the FCC banned Husqvarna robot lawn mowers and pool cleaning robots because of a potential "supply chain vulnerability" and because they could introduce vulnerabilities into national cybersecurity via "remote connectivity" and collect data via sensors.
When the FCC introduced its original ban, the organization stated the decision would apply to all foreign-made advanced robots with power inverters "unless the Department of War or Department of Homeland Security makes a specific determination to the FCC that a given power inverter or class of power inverters do not pose such risks." Fast forward to September, and the FCC finally gave Husqvarna the green light.
Exemptions within exemptions
On September 9, the FCC added the Husqvarna AB 305v IQ, 310v IQ, 420v IQ, and 440v IQ robotic platforms (aka. autonomous lawnmowers) to its list of exempt services and equipment. Several days later, the organization published a press release basically saying the same thing. According to the FCC, the Husqvarna lawnmowers received "conditional approval," which basically means the FCC does not believe they pose any threat to national security. But unless manufacturers submit to a rigorous test, including answering questions such as whether the company plans to establish a manufacturing plant in the U.S., that could change.
Unlike other devices on the exemption list, Husqvarna lawnmowers only have a start date for conditional approval, along with other "advanced robotics devices" and power inverters. So, while items such as Netgear's Nighthawk routers and ASUS' entire computer line (including the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo) have a time limit for permanent approval, Husqvarna can apparently take its time. Still, Husqvarna is proudly boasting that it is "the first robotics company to receive Conditional Approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for foreign-produced advanced robotic devices on the U.S. market." Fingers crossed it's only the first of many.