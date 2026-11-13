4 New Ryobi Tools Coming Out Soon (As Of November 2026)

You might think that a company like Ryobi is content to rest on its laurels. The globally recognized brand is famous for its DIY-friendly battery ecosystems, including the vast 18V ONE+ cordless system, which offers backward and forward battery compatibility. You can purchase Ryobi products directly from the manufacturer's website or visit Home Depot, the company's exclusive partner in the U.S.

Ryobi already offers power tools, outdoor power equipment, lighting solutions, cleaning tools, and more, and has a reputation for safe, reliable, and affordable products, yet it continues to innovate. The company recently released several new tools, including a portable propane heater, a tire inflator kit, and a leaf vacuum/mulcher. Soon, additional items will hit Ryobi's virtual shelves. These new products are part of Ryobi's existing battery architecture, so many buyers can simply order a new tool without investing in another battery and charger. The company's latest releases span multiple categories. Whether you're expanding your own line of tools or doing a bit of holiday shopping, Ryobi truly has something for everyone.