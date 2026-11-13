4 New Ryobi Tools Coming Out Soon (As Of November 2026)
You might think that a company like Ryobi is content to rest on its laurels. The globally recognized brand is famous for its DIY-friendly battery ecosystems, including the vast 18V ONE+ cordless system, which offers backward and forward battery compatibility. You can purchase Ryobi products directly from the manufacturer's website or visit Home Depot, the company's exclusive partner in the U.S.
Ryobi already offers power tools, outdoor power equipment, lighting solutions, cleaning tools, and more, and has a reputation for safe, reliable, and affordable products, yet it continues to innovate. The company recently released several new tools, including a portable propane heater, a tire inflator kit, and a leaf vacuum/mulcher. Soon, additional items will hit Ryobi's virtual shelves. These new products are part of Ryobi's existing battery architecture, so many buyers can simply order a new tool without investing in another battery and charger. The company's latest releases span multiple categories. Whether you're expanding your own line of tools or doing a bit of holiday shopping, Ryobi truly has something for everyone.
18V ONE+ Window Vacuum
Ryobi sells much more than just cordless power tools, and this new window vacuum is a great example of its diverse offerings. Part of Ryobi's 18V ONE+ system, the window vacuum doesn't have an announced on-sale date yet, but the company states that it is "coming soon," so keep your eyes peeled.
The 18V ONE+ Window Vacuum has a two-in-one design that includes a squeegee and a vacuum, allowing users to remove liquid as they work. There are quite a few things you can use a window vac to clean besides windows, and this Ryobi model is no exception. It also works on mirrors, shower doors, and even countertops and kitchen worktops. The squeegee blade is 11 inches wide, and the vacuum comes with a spray bottle, glass cleaning solution, and a microfiber pad to help you with tough jobs. An integrated tank collects the dirty water, making clean-up a breeze. The battery compartment is water-resistant, and the tool works with any RYOBI 18V ONE+ battery. A battery and charger are sold separately. Ryobi backs this new product with a two-year manufacturer's warranty.
40V HP Brushless 1000 PSI Quick-Connect Power Cleaner
The weather may be getting colder, but there's still a bit of time to get those last-minute outdoor cleanup chores done before winter hits! To make life a little easier, Ryobi has introduced a new HP 1000 PSI Quick-Connect Power Cleaner Kit, part of its powerful 40V system. The power cleaner has a brushless motor and delivers up to 1000 PSI and 1.0 gallons per minute (GPM). If you pair this new tool with a 40V 6Ah battery, you can expect more than 30 minutes of runtime.
The cleaner has two modes: MAX Mode and ECO Mode, with ECO providing the longest runtime. The new kit includes a 2Ah battery and charger, three nozzles (15-degree, 40-degree, and Turbo), a metal wand, a 20-foot siphon hose, a 2-liter bottle adapter, and a shoulder strap. Ryobi does not provide an expected runtime with a 2Ah battery, so you may want to upgrade to a more powerful battery. The battery is protected from splashes in a special enclosure. The ¼-inch quick-connect nozzle coupler is compatible with other accessories, allowing you to customize the tool for your specific needs. Ryobi provides a five-year warranty on the tool only.
USB Lithium Pruning Shears Kit
Ryobi is famous for its expansive battery platforms, but it also has a USB Lithium System that runs on batteries you can recharge with a USB-C cable. This new Pruning Shears Kit is coming soon, though Ryobi has yet to disclose a price or a specific release date. This kit includes the pruning shears, a USB Lithium 2Ah rechargeable battery, and a USB charging cable. With the included battery, users should see 450 cuts or more per charge. The tool, which is backed by a two-year warranty, has a cutting capacity of ⅜ inch. While it's too soon to include it on our list of top Ryobi autumn items, it looks like it'll be a good option for pruning bushes and cutting small tree limbs during fall or spring cleanup.
For control and safety, these shears have a two-finger trigger. An LED indicator will let users know when the battery is running low, and an ergonomic handle and lightweight design make it comfortable for extended use. In addition to powering your tool, the lithium battery can be removed and used to charge your mobile devices.
LINK Ready-to-Assemble Steel Freestanding Garage Cabinet
If your garage is overflowing with tools, old garden hoses, that broken snow shovel, and piles of camping gear, well, join the club. An unorganized garage that doesn't actually have enough space to hold your vehicle is about as American as apple pie. If you're ready to tidy up your garage, Ryobi's LINK line offers an array of organizational tools, including this new ready-to-assemble freestanding cabinet. The cabinet is another product listed as "coming soon" at the time of writing, and the company has yet to disclose its price. Based on other, smaller cabinets in the LINK line, however, buyers can expect this garage cabinet to sell for over $150.
As the name implies, assembly is required, and the shipping weight is almost 200 pounds, so be prepared for a heavy box! The cabinet is built from 22 GA steel, and the doors, sides, and back are customizable with LINK accessories. You can add rails to hold outdoor tools such as rakes and hooks for smaller power tools. The cabinet comes with three adjustable-height shelves that hold 150 pounds apiece. There's also an adjustable-height pull-out drawer that will hold up to 100 pounds. To help you keep your tools charged, four integrated power cord access points help you route and organize charging cables. The cabinet doors have a magnetic closure and are lockable for extra security.