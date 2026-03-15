4 Things You Can Clean With A Window Vac (Besides Windows)
Forget the spray bottle and cleaning rag. Window vacs are the highly underrated tools for cleaning your windows, and so much more. A window vac is a small, lightweight, compact device that's easy to use and maneuver. It's similar to a handheld vacuum, except a window vac has a wide suction head that's meant for sucking up water. When you're scrubbing your windows and want to avoid streak marks, or if you want to soak up condensation quickly, a window vac is likely the best tool for the job. But that's not all it can do.
Just like your home vacuum can tackle carpets, hardwoods, baseboards, and high corners at the ceiling line, your window vac can handle more than one job, too. Even though "window" is in the name, the real sweet spot is that it's made for cleaning up wet messes. That little detail expands your cleaning job options significantly. Here's a look at four other ways you can clean with a window vac, no new attachments needed.
Suck up quick spills on floors and tabletops
Cleaning up one mess often means making another mess. At least, that's the case with spilled liquids. To clean it up, you either need to grab a towel (which means extra laundry to wash) or you'll end up reducing your current roll of paper towels (which means extra waste and cost). The other option, of course, is to leave the puddle to dry into a sticky mess, but no one wants that.
For quick spills on your most used surfaces, your window vac might come in handy. Its main function is to suck up liquid, and it's not picky about what that liquid is. Maybe you spilled your soda on the counter or dripped soapy water on the floor. Whatever wet mess you have, grab your window vac and save yourself some laundry. Granted, there are some exceptions to this rule. A liquid/solid mixture, like soup, might not be the best candidate for a window vacuum. It's best to know what your specific make and model can handle and what the manufacturer suggests not doing.
Get a streak-free shine on windows and tile
No one wants to spend time and effort cleaning their windows and tile surfaces only to be left with dirty streaks and water spots when they're done. But that's often the case, no matter what type of "streak-free" cleaner you're using. Many household cleaners leave behind a thin film or residue that dries on surfaces like mirrors, tile, and windows. The rag you're using to clean might also be contaminated with dirt, so if you're not frequently changing cleaning rags, you're likely to just move the dirt around instead of remove it altogether.
One solution is to use a window vacuum to lift your cleaning solution away, instead of rubbing it off. After you give your windows and tile a good scrubbing, the vacuum cleaner removes the solution at the point of contact, rather than allowing it to spread around. The vacuum container traps the dirty water so that it doesn't undo all of your hard work. Bonus: This works for car windows and surfaces, too. Use a window vac to get your car's interior extra clean.
Quickly clean and dry outdoor furniture
Picture it: The storm is over and the clouds are parting. The sun is shining. Birds are singing. You want to enjoy your outdoor space, especially that smell that only appears after a good rain. But, unless you want to sit in a puddle, you'll need to grab your window vac first.
Outdoor furniture will eventually dry on its own. It's made to handle any weather, so there's no rush to sop up every drop after a rainy day. But, if you're not interested in waiting and want to enjoy your space sooner, a window vac is a quick and easy solution. You can save your bath towels and the extra laundry that comes with it. And, since you're using the power of suction, you might even speed up the process for things like chair cushions that tend to take longer to dry. This option might also work for spills or stains you're trying to clean off your outdoor cushions. After applying the cleaner and scrubbing it in, use the window vacuum to pull out the solution (and hopefully the stain will come with it).
Dust off your window screens
Most homeowners clean their windows somewhere in between a blue moon and once a year. But cleaning the window screens almost never makes the list. Maybe you don't realize that screens get dirty just like the window glass or sills. Or, maybe by the time you're done scrubbing each pane, you have no energy left to finish the job. If the glass is clean, it's good enough.
Eventually though, all that dirt and grime buildup on your window screens will need to come off. It's just part of regular home maintenance, and once you're done, you'll appreciate the difference. One way to do this forgotten chore is to break out the window vac. Just like you'd use it to clean your windows, you can spray the screen with your chosen cleaning solution (or one you've made yourself), wipe the screen with a rag, then vacuum away the remnants. Finding a faster way to clean window screens just might encourage you to clean them as often as they deserve.