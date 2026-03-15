4 Things You Can Clean With A Window Vac (Besides Windows)

Forget the spray bottle and cleaning rag. Window vacs are the highly underrated tools for cleaning your windows, and so much more. A window vac is a small, lightweight, compact device that's easy to use and maneuver. It's similar to a handheld vacuum, except a window vac has a wide suction head that's meant for sucking up water. When you're scrubbing your windows and want to avoid streak marks, or if you want to soak up condensation quickly, a window vac is likely the best tool for the job. But that's not all it can do.

Just like your home vacuum can tackle carpets, hardwoods, baseboards, and high corners at the ceiling line, your window vac can handle more than one job, too. Even though "window" is in the name, the real sweet spot is that it's made for cleaning up wet messes. That little detail expands your cleaning job options significantly. Here's a look at four other ways you can clean with a window vac, no new attachments needed.