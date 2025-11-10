How To Make Natural Car Window Cleaner - Learn The Recipe

Most of us enjoy a clean car. Sparkling paintwork looks great, and jumping into a freshly cleaned and vacuumed cabin just feels so much better than clambering in amidst a pile of rubbish, old coffee cups, and dropped receipts. While keeping a car clean is not actually a necessity, when it comes to your windshield, it really is essential to ensure this is kept nice and clear.

Opting for high-quality wiper blades is a wise move, as is applying a rain-repellant like Rain-X every now and again, but arguably the most important factor to consider is your screen wash and glass cleaner. Use a poor quality glass cleaner, and you'll be squinting through smears and streaks. Overlook topping up your screen wash, or simply putting tap water in there, and you'll soon be suffering from similar issues, especially in the colder winter months.

Screen wash isn't exactly an expensive product — a name-brand product will set you back around $5 for a gallon, although a quality cleaner probably costs around double that, if not more. However, if you can save money by making these products at home, and avoid using toxic chemicals at the same time, then surely that's an approach worth trying. It's actually surprisingly simple, and in some instances, two basic ingredients are all you need to produce an eco- and wallet-friendly formula that guarantees clear and streak-free glass.