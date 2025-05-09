Is Rain-X Bad For Your Car's Windshield? Here's What You Need To Know

Aftermarket car maintenance products are a multi-billion-dollar industry — but do these genie-in-a-bottle extras improve your car's longevity? Worse, can an aftermarket windshield coating like Rain-X actually damage your car's windshield?

Consumables like washer fluid, fuel, and oil are all part and parcel of your car's designed operation. Hydrophobic water repellent windscreen coatings? These are not usually applied at the factory, nor listed in your service schedule, so how useful can they be? It turns out some Lexus models come with water-repellent glass from the factory, and such windshields are among the many different types offered by windshield manufacturers — albeit with a luxury price tag.

Hydrophobic windshield coatings like Rain-X have wax-like properties that repel water, sleet, and snow, improving visibility by creating what manufacturers advertise as an "invisible barrier" that lets you "watch the raindrops fly off your windshield." Potential downsides include some users reporting washer fluid level sensors going awry, and urban tales of cracked windscreens, damaged windscreen seals, blitzed wiper blades, and haze. Just like the claims, the evidence is hazy at best, so we're going to assess whether the benefits outweigh the risks.

