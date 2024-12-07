What Is Winter Coating On A Windshield And How Long Does It Last?

Winter is almost upon us in the Northern Hemisphere, bringing with it extra challenges for drivers. You'll need to decide how long to let your car warm up before driving and put together a winter-focused emergency kit before it gets too cold. You can expect diminished performance in winter whether your car is electric or powered by internal combustion, but no car is safe to drive with a windshield obscured by ice and frost.

Five Northeastern states have laws requiring you to clear snow and ice from your car before driving, according to FindLaw: New Jersey, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and New Hampshire. And Minnesota's legal code states, "No person shall drive any motor vehicle with the windshield or front side windows covered with steam or frost to such an extent as to prevent proper vision." But you shouldn't need the threat of a citation to make you clear your windshield before driving.

A broom or snow brush is the best way to clear accumulated snow from your hood and roof, and most drivers use a plastic scraper to clear their windshields. Or you can use a product like CRC ice-off spray.

But you also can treat your windshield before the worst winter weather arrives. Hydrophobic ceramic glass treatments such as Cerakote make your windshield less likely to accumulate ice and frost, and will be effective for two to five years depending on climate, while wax-based treatments like Rain-X may wear off in about six weeks; more on this below.

