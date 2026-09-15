10 Of The Top Ryobi Autumn Items You Can Buy
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Ryobi, known for its signature green and black colors, is a popular tool brand with a history of creating high-quality power tools, outdoor equipment, storage solutions, and cleaning tools that customers can rely on. From large-sized machines, like lawn mowers, to small-sized tools, like pruners and mini chainsaws, the product range is extensive. However, in this guide, we will talk about some of the top Ryobi items that you can buy this autumn to make your yard cleanup way easier, quicker, and more efficient.
Its products are categorized into several systems, such as the 18V One+ system, the 40V tools line, and the 80V products. All these categories contain useful tools to help you this fall season. There are some key pointers to consider before buying Ryobi tools, such as their quality and whether they are designed to fulfill the task you want to perform. Additionally, you can buy Ryobi tools online; however, the brand is an exclusive partner of The Home Depot.
40V HP 20 in. Walk Behind Push Lawn Mower
Being one of the best-selling items at Home Depot, the 40V HP 20 in. Walk Behind Push Lawn Mower is rated 4.5 by 1,133 reviewers, with customers noting that it performs well in small- to medium-sized yards. It has a brushless motor and, when paired with a 6 Ah battery, can deliver up to 50 minutes of runtime. The machine is equipped with features such as an adjustable cutting height with seven positions between 1 and 4 inches, a collapsible design, and a foldable handle for convenient storage.
There are three ways to collect the grass that is cut off: bag it in an attached external bag, mulch the grass clippings into tiny pieces and leave them in the garden, or use the side-discharge option to disperse the grass clippings back onto the lawn. Moreover, it can work on flat or uneven terrain with ease and performs efficiently on yards about 1/4 to 1/2 acre.
For $359, you receive a 40V 6Ah battery and charger, a grass catcher bag, a start key, a side discharge chute, and a wrench, along with the mower, to make a complete kit. Therefore, you can use it to trim and shape the grass in your lawn before winter arrives.
One+ HP 18V Pruner
With a one-inch cutting capacity, the One+ HP 18V Pruner is one of the best Ryobi gardening tools for light pruning. The pruner is integrated with an LED light that illuminates dark spaces when in use, and a soft-grip handle provides a firmer grip. It also has a bypass blade that further helps make clean, complete cuts.
Rated a solid 4.7 by 1,277 Home Depot customers, the tool received praise for its pruning performance, and its lightweight design makes the process much more convenient. Commenters also mentioned that it can effectively cut through dead, dry branches with minimal effort. Grab it for $149 on the platform.
One+ 18V 3-Tool Storm Combo Kit
Perfect for unexpected power outages during fall storms and hurricanes, the One+ 18V 3-Tool Storm Combo Kit includes a 150-watt battery power source, a compact cordless Bluetooth radio, and an 18V One+ LED area light, along with a 2Ah battery and an 18V charger to keep the tools charged and running. The power source has two USB ports and a 120V outlet, making it ideal for charging emergency devices such as laptops and smartphones during power outages. The LED light provides 850 lumens of light output with three brightness levels to keep the room well-lit.
In addition, you can keep up with weather updates and other important news via the Bluetooth radio, which offers a 175-foot range and over 32 hours of runtime. For $295, you get the complete power breakdown kit. It has 4,171 customer reviews on the product page, with an average score of 4.5, reflecting the kit's versatility and functionality in serving its intended purpose.
38cc Gas Backpack Leaf Blower
The Ryobi Gas Backpack Leaf Blower can generate 760 CFM of airflow at 175 mph, powered by a two-cycle 38cc gas engine, to clear the toughest debris in the yard. It has a variable-speed trigger so you can match the tool's speed to the demands of the task, and the adjustable straps and contoured back allow you to carry the blower with ease without getting tired from holding the heavy machine in your hands.
Furthermore, it features an anti-vibration mount to enhance user comfort. Backed by a three-year warranty, this tool can be purchased for $299 at Home Depot, where it has received a 4.4 rating from 2,886 users. Most of them found it a worthy purchase for fall cleanup, thanks to its easy-to-start operation with a simple pull of a string and its power to clear fallen leaves and debris.
40V 10 in. Pole Saw
Available for $149 at Home Depot, the 40V 10 in. Pole Saw can extend up to 9.5 feet to reach deep into bushes, behind overgrown shrubs and trees, and higher into trees for pruning and trimming. Moreover, the angled cutting head enables accurate cutting by bypassing obstacles in its path. It has a powerful motor that can produce up to 70 cuts per charge when paired with a 40V 2Ah battery.
With the integration of an automatic bar and chain oiler, you won't have to worry about lubrication of the tool during the job since the required amount of oil is automatically applied to the chain to reduce friction. Additionally, buying the tool from Home Depot also gets you a five-year warranty.
With a score of 4.4 from more than 3,800 reviewers, the pole saw makes quick pruning cuts and can even reach high areas to cut in tight spots, according to users. One customer used this Ryobi tool to cut down trees to make firewood for the house.
40V 24 in. Hedge Trimmer
The Ryobi 40V 24 in. Hedge Trimmer can deliver a runtime of about 45 minutes with a 40V 2Ah battery and about 144 minutes with a 6Ah battery. It offers more power than a 19cc gas hedge trimmer and eliminates the hassle of managing cords and refilling gas with its cordless, battery-powered design. Additionally, there is a dual-action blade that cleanly cuts through shrubs and bushes to clear overgrowth. With a one-inch cutting capacity, you can also use it to cut thin tree branches and stems for an effective yard cleanup.
Moreover, the tool comes with a five-year manufacturer's warranty. Another great feature here is the HedgeSweep Debris Remover technology, which disperses the small clippings away from the hedge while you cut through the greenery. It sells at Home Depot for $101.53 and has received a 4.7-star score from almost 1,600 users.
One+ 8 in. 18V Cultivator
Priced at $189, the One+ 8 in. 18V Cultivator has a score of 4.5, based on over 1,150 reviewers. It has adjustable steel tines ranging from 6 to 8 inches wide, depending on the width of the work area. As another Ryobi power tool that makes landscaping easier, it features heavy-duty steel tines that break up the soil.
This cultivator is a great tool for flower beds, vegetable patches, or plantations in your garden that need maintenance or nutrient mixing before the winter season. With a runtime of 50 minutes on an 18V 4Ah battery, the tool can perform well in tilling tasks without the annoyance of power cords or gas refueling.
It has a tilling depth of up to 4 inches and can operate at three speed settings depending on the task. The lightweight, compact design is well-liked by customers because it makes the tool easier to maneuver, and assembly also takes little time and effort.
One+ 18V 10 in. String Trimmer/Edger
A string trimmer is another useful Ryobi tool that comes in handy for cutting grass in areas a full-sized lawn mower cannot reach. Thanks to its compact and lightweight build, the One+ 18V 10 in. String Trimmer/Edger can be effective for trimming grass around fences, bushes, posts, flower beds, and gates.
You can also use it as an edger to cut grass cleanly along walls, driveways, and sidewalks, maintaining a neat appearance. All you have to do is use the twisting shaft to convert the tool into an edger. Besides, you can adjust the cutting swath between 8 and 10 inches.
With this tool, you get about 35 minutes of performance when paired with an 18V One+ 2Ah battery (included in the kit along with a charger). The kit is listed on Home Depot for $79 and has a 4.3 rating from more than 3,600 customers. Reviewers mentioned that its lightweight design makes trimming grass on steep surfaces much easier.
40V Leaf Blower
The Ryobi 40V Leaf Blower can help clear dead and old leaves from your garden during the fall season, keeping it clean and neat. The tool can generate 550 CFM of airflow at 120 mph, but you can adjust the speed via the variable-speed trigger depending on the debris load to be cleared. It has a keyhole built into the design so you can hang the tool for convenient storage, plus the lightweight design allows for comfortable handling.
When you use the blower with a 40V 4Ah battery, it can last for about 75 minutes on the lowest setting. Consequently, you can use it for long periods without worrying about recharging or managing long power cords. For $159 at Home Depot, you also get the aforementioned battery and a charger with the blower for a complete tool setup.
The tool has been rated by 6,815 customers with an average score of 4.6, and users mention that it is not only effective against leaf pileups but also helps clear light snow from the driveway and sidewalk.
One+ HP 18V 8 in. Pruning Mini Chainsaw
With the One+ HP 18V 8 in. Pruning Mini Chainsaw, you can get up to 65 cuts in a single charge with an 18V One+ 2Ah battery. It is designed with an 8-inch bar and chain that can cut tree branches up to about six inches wide at a top speed of 7.2 meters per second, making it suitable for light pruning and cutting tasks. The oil-free design eliminates the constant worry of having to reapply bar and chain oil after every use, and, as a product from one of the major cordless power tool brands, it offers greater portability.
The chainsaw features a toothed chain tensioning system so you can make the necessary adjustments to the chain, and with the onboard tool storage, you can store the scrench (a combination of a screwdriver and a wrench) in the chainsaw for quick access. There is a chain guard to keep you safe against kickbacks, and the guarded handle keeps a safe distance between your hands and the bar.
Buy it at Home Depot for $149, where it has garnered over 1,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.7. This mini chainsaw provides enough power for customers to effortlessly trim bushes and branches in their yards.
Methodology
Ryobi makes a wide range of products, each suited to a different purpose. In this list, we narrowed the product range to tools that would be useful for customers during the autumn season, when leaves and branches scatter our yards.
These Ryobi tools are all rated 4.3 or higher by at least 1,000 users on Home Depot. We also reviewed the customer comments to see whether each of these tools performs well for cutting, trimming, pruning, or cleanup tasks involved in the process. Additionally, all of them are available at The Home Depot's official Ryobi store and come with a manufacturer's warranty.