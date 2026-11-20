If you're like most people and want to hold on to your handset for a few years, many leading smartphone companies offer long-term OS updates. Unfortunately, Motorola doesn't belong in this category, with several models offering limited software support and security patches. For instance, the Motorola Edge 70 Max and Motorola Edge 2026, which were both released in June this year, have only three years of security updates. Even the more expensive Razr 70 Plus adds only one extra year, receiving security patches for four years.

Besides accessing the latest Android features, there are more pressing risks involved if you don't update your Android phone. Not having the most recent security patches on your device can expose vulnerabilities, potentially giving hackers access to your data. Another less critical but inconvenient issue of skipping updates is device functionality. Without the latest OS updates installed, your Android phone may encounter software bugs, run slower, and have app compatibility problems.

Contrasting with Motorola's limited software support, Samsung and Google offer extended and frequent OS updates to their latest devices, which may be a selling point for long-term buyers. Samsung has been giving seven years of updates to major models since the Galaxy S24 series. Google follows suit, with an equivalent seven-year commitment since the Pixel 8, as well as exciting Pixel Drops with new features for fans to enjoy.