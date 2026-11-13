5 Of The Best Early Black Friday Tech Deals At Costco
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Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping events of the year, when sellers slash prices to entice buyers. This year's Black Friday is just around the corner, and everyone who's been hunting for deals has plenty of reasons to get excited. If you've been saving up in preparation for the anticipated deals that different retailers usually offer during the period, the good news is that you might not have to wait long.
Costco is already rolling out impressive deals on electronics this November, and the site has a handful of early Black Friday deals, giving you a chance to save on some of the most sought-after gadgets before the biggest shopping event of the year officially begins. Whether you're shopping for a new laptop, a bigger TV to finally upgrade your home viewing experience, or any other tech gadget, you might find a thing or two worth adding to your cart.
To make your shopping experience easier, we've rounded up some of the best early Black Friday tech deals at Costco that you should consider grabbing. These deals will only be available for a limited time, so you might not find them live if you postpone your purchase.
LG 77-inch Class C6H OLED TV
Costco is offering an amazing deal on the 77-inch LG C6H OLED TV, one of the best sets of 2026 from the South Korean company. Although it launched at the beginning of the year at an MSRP of $3,699, you can now get the 77-inch C6H for just $1,999, which is almost 50% down from its sticker price. That is roughly a 46% discount, or in dollar terms, $1,700 down from the set's original MSRP. According to Costco's listing, this deal will be available for a limited time through November 15, 2026, while supplies last.
The 77-inch LG C6H is a premium set with a 4K OLED panel, so expect deep, inky blacks and high contrast. Further, the C6H supports some of the major HDR formats, including HLG, HDR10, and Dolby Vision, which helps enhance picture quality. For gamers, the C6H supports a 120 Hz native refresh rate for smooth motion in fast-paced titles, and it also has variable refresh rate for reduced screen tearing. It has four HDMI 2.1 ports, all supporting eARC, Auto Low Latency Mode, and Variable Refresh Rate.
Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are available for wireless connectivity, and the set also supports Apple AirPlay 2 for casting content from your Apple device. This set runs LG's webOS smart TV operating system, which gives you access to mainstream entertainment apps like Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV, and more.
Samsung 65-inch Class S90H OLED TV
If you have a slightly smaller budget than Costco is asking for the large 77-inch LG C6H, you can consider Samsung's 65-inch S90H TV. Like the LG, this set also uses the premium OLED display tech, which is widely considered the best. The S90H launched this year, and despite being barely a year old, Costco is offering a sweet deal on it. Costco has listed the 65-inch S90H for $1,399.99, down from the TV's MSRP of $2,699.99.
That means Costco is offering an impressive $1,300 discount, approximately 48% off the MSRP, making this an impressive early Black Friday deal. Besides the OLED panel, which makes the S90H an attractive choice, it also offers other excellent features. It includes a 165 Hz native refresh rate and supports both AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync VRR formats for reduced screen tearing. Like most modern TVs of its caliber, the S90H supports HDR.
Unfortunately, since this is a Samsung set, you don't get Dolby Vision – it only has HDR10+. It has four HDMI 2.1 ports and three USB-A ports for connecting to other devices. Additionally, you can also mirror the screen of your Android or iOS device thanks to Apple AirPlay and Google Cast support. The S90H uses Samsung's Tizen operating system, which offers over 600 apps for download. According to Costco, this deal is valid through November 30.
ASUS Vivobook 16-inch Laptop
If you're looking to upgrade your laptop this Black Friday, Costco's deal on the Asus Vivobook 16-inch laptop might be what you've been waiting for. Costco has knocked $400 off the laptop's $1,499.99 MSRP, bringing it to $1,099.99. That's a 26% discount, which might not sound like much compared to the deals on the two sets, but it gives you bang for your buck when you consider what the 16-inch Asus Vivobook offers. For that price, you're getting a laptop with a 16-inch OLED panel with 1,920 by 1,200 pixel resolution that includes touchscreen support.
In Apple's ecosystem, you'd have to spend close to $3,000 for a MacBook with an OLED touchscreen, but the 16-inch Vivobook makes that possible for much less. Even better, the Vivobook 16-inch is a 2-in-1 convertible laptop, giving you more flexibility in how you use it, especially with the touchscreen display. An Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor powers this laptop, paired with 32 GB of memory and a 1 TB SSD. Asus offers a generous selection of ports for connecting external devices.
There's a single USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, two USB-C ports (USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C and Thunderbolt 4 USB4), HDMI 2.1, a microSD card reader, and a combo 3.5mm headphone and microphone jack. It runs Windows 11 Home and supports Wi-Fi 7 for speedy wireless connectivity. The keyboard is backlit, and it includes a 1080p webcam for online meetings.
Sony HT-BC50 Soundbar
Modern TVs might have excellent picture quality, but the same can't be said about sound quality; that's why you need to get an external sound system. If you're in need of an external sound system, consider Costco's deal on the Sony HT-BC50 Soundbar, also known as the Sony Bravia Theater Bar 5 or Sony HT-B500. Originally priced at $249.99, Costco is offering a 20% discount on the soundbar, knocking the price down to $199.99, which makes it even more pocket-friendly. Per the site's listing, this deal will be valid through November 20.
This 3.1-channel system supports various sound formats, including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound technology. The only catch is that it uses Sony's virtual surround sound technology since there are no up-firing drivers. However, for better bass production, the Sony HT-BC50 3.1-channel soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer. Connectivity-wise, the soundbar offers just enough options for a budget system.
You can connect it via HDMI or optical cable. Alternatively, you can go wireless via Bluetooth. The soundbar can be linked to Sony's Bravia Connect app, which, among other things, can be used to update the system's software.
Sony 65-inch Class Bravia 6 OLED
Most electronics currently on offer in Costco's early Black Friday deals are TVs. In addition to the LG and Samsung sets on offer, the Sony 65-inch Bravia 6 OLED is also worth considering if you were planning to upgrade your TV during Black Friday. Costco has listed this set for $1,199.99, $800 down from its original MSRP of $1,999.99. That means the set has been discounted by 40%. The Bravia 6 runs the Google TV operating system, which gives you access to thousands of apps. Thanks to its use of an OLED panel, the set should deliver inky blacks and vibrant colors.
To take that experience even further, it supports HLG and Dolby Vision HDR formats. The Bravia 6 is also suitable for gaming, as it supports a 120 Hz native refresh rate and offers four HDMI ports. Those HDMI ports support the HDMI 2.1 specification, so you can enjoy features such as 4K/120 Hz gaming, Variable Refresh Rate, and Auto Low Latency Mode, making it fully compatible with modern consoles.
Besides the HDMI ports, the set has two built-in USB ports for connecting peripherals. The Bravia 6 also supports Google Cast for screen mirroring from your Android phone or tablet. According to the listing, the deal is only valid through November 30, so act quickly if you want to lock it in.