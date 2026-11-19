5 Front-Load Washing Machine Brands With Better Ratings Than Samsung
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While Samsung is well-known for its front-load washing machines, there are quite a few other brands that have better rankings than the electronics giant. However, these ratings measure different things, with some models performing better at washing clothes, while owners report fewer problems with others.
That doesn't mean that Samsung makes bad washers. The company placed third in the front-load washer category for reliability in J.D. Power's 2026 Appliance Reliability & Service Study, with better results than many of its competitors. But some brands finished ahead of the company, and a separate survey of customer satisfaction with front-load washers produced a different ranking. For someone shopping for a device that they'll use for many years, buying one that will last that long is important.
So, we've selected some brands whose front-load washers outperform Samsung. While that's not the case in every category, each one has earned a better rating in at least one comparison. We'll explain where each brand pulls ahead and highlight models worth considering, so you can compare the options before buying.
LG
LG is one of Samsung's biggest competitors in home appliances, and its laundry lineup includes separate washers and dryers, stacked WashTower units, and also machines that wash and dry clothes in the same drum. For a conventional front loader, the WM4000HWA is listed at $929 on LG's website, in white or black steel. It has a 4.5-cubic-foot drum and works with the ThinQ app, so you can control it straight from your phone.
According to Consumer Reports, that specific model comes in first in its front-load washer ratings, ahead of any Samsung model included in its listing. That's because the WM4000HWA earns high marks for washing performance and energy efficiency, with good ratings for water consumption. LG also receives an excellent rating because of its reliability. Other models from the brand, like the WM3400CW and WM3420CW, appear near the top as well, giving you some options when comparing front loaders.
J.D. Power also placed LG in front of Samsung in its 2026 front-load washer satisfaction study, with the brand finishing second, only behind Maytag. The WM4000HWA also works at a low energy cost rate, helping you to save some money.
Whirlpool
Whirlpool offers front-load washers in standard and compact sizes, along with models that connect to your phone. The brand finished third in J.D. Power's 2026 U.S. Appliance Satisfaction Study for models in this category, behind only Maytag and LG. The study gathered feedback from customers who had purchased appliances within the previous 12 months, providing a comparison based on their experiences.
One model to consider is the WFW5720RW, with a 4.5-cubic-foot size. It includes a Steam Clean option for stains and also has an app for you to control it with your phone. Its capacity is smaller than the 5.3-cubic-foot Samsung Bespoke WF90F53ADS, so that difference is worth considering if you regularly wash bulky bedding.
Moisture trapped around a washer's door seal can encourage mold, but this washer comes with FreshFlow, which includes features for managing moisture and keeping laundry fresh. After unloading, you can close the door and run the Dry Drum Cycle, which uses a fan to reduce moisture in the drum, gasket, and door. When you cannot unload right away, the FanFresh option combines airflow with occasional tumbling to keep washed clothes fresh, which can save you from washing the same load again because it sat in the drum too long.
Electrolux
With the SmartBoost system, Electrolux takes a different approach when it comes to detergent in its washing machines, since it mixes it before the wash cycle begins. This is a feature that comes on the ELFW7637AT, a 4.5-cubic-foot front loader listed at $949 at Home Depot. Its dispenser accepts detergent packs as well as liquid and powder, giving you a little flexibility in what to use in it.
Predicted reliability is where this Electrolux model has an advantage over Samsung's Bespoke WF90F53ADS, according to Consumer Reports. However, when considering cleaning performance and other factors, the Samsung option performs better. That makes the Electrolux a potential alternative if one of your priorities is having a washer that's less likely to need repairs.
Electrolux is among the major washing machine brands that offer compact front loaders, such as the ELFW4222AW, which ranks ahead of Samsung's seventh-place WW25B6900AW. The washer has a 2.4-cubic-foot drum and measures just 23⅝ inches wide, making it an option for smaller laundry spaces, while offering steam and Fast Wash cycles.
GE
GE Appliances, which is part of Haier, is one of the brands that performed better than Samsung in J.D. Power's 2026 Appliance Reliability & Service Study of front-load washers. That's the second consecutive year that the brand has ranked first, while Samsung comes in third. In the study, GE owners reported around 74 problems per 100 appliances, compared with Samsung's 82. The study covers models bought within the previous one to three years to reflect owners' experiences after the initial purchase.
Among GE's front loaders, the GFW655SSVWW is listed at $899 at Home Depot, with a 5.0-cubic-foot drum offering more room for your laundry. It includes SmartDispense, which can store detergent for up to 32 loads and release it automatically, so you don't have to measure it out every time you do laundry. The model has features like the UltraFresh Vent System with OdorBlock, which is designed to remove excess moisture after you finish washing and help prevent musty smells in the machine. You also get steam and Wi-Fi controls for starting, stopping, and checking cycles from your phone.
Maytag
Laundry doesn't always finish when you're free to unload it, and Maytag's MHW5630HW has a Fresh Spin option that keeps clothes tumbling periodically for up to 12 hours afterward, helping prevent wrinkles. Home Depot lists this 4.5-cubic-foot front loader at $749, down from $921. It includes steam and an Extra Power option that adds an intensive prewash and more agitation for stains. A 15-minute Quick Wash handles small, lightly soiled loads, based on testing with three pounds of laundry.
Maytag also comes out ahead when buyers rate their ownership experience. It led J.D. Power's 2026 U.S. Appliance Satisfaction Study in the front-load washer category, ahead of LG, Whirlpool, and Samsung. The brand also beat Samsung in the organization's separate reliability study, placing second behind GE. Owners reported 79 problems per 100 Maytag appliances, versus 82 for Samsung. That survey covered machines purchased within the previous one to three years, giving you a comparison based on problems reported after buyers had started using their washers at home.