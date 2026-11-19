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While Samsung is well-known for its front-load washing machines, there are quite a few other brands that have better rankings than the electronics giant. However, these ratings measure different things, with some models performing better at washing clothes, while owners report fewer problems with others.

That doesn't mean that Samsung makes bad washers. The company placed third in the front-load washer category for reliability in J.D. Power's 2026 Appliance Reliability & Service Study, with better results than many of its competitors. But some brands finished ahead of the company, and a separate survey of customer satisfaction with front-load washers produced a different ranking. For someone shopping for a device that they'll use for many years, buying one that will last that long is important.

So, we've selected some brands whose front-load washers outperform Samsung. While that's not the case in every category, each one has earned a better rating in at least one comparison. We'll explain where each brand pulls ahead and highlight models worth considering, so you can compare the options before buying.