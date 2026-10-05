Not LG: This Brand Tops JD Power's 2026 Appliance Satisfaction Study For Front-Load Washers
Washing machines are an indispensable part of modern homes. While top-loading washing machines hold the larger market share in the U.S., front-load washers have been steadily on the rise and offer water- and energy-efficiency advantages over top-loaders. With a wide variety of front loaders on the market, though, choosing the best is never easy. This is where real-world user reviews, comprehensive tests, and product surveys help consumers make informed purchases.
In early 2026, a Consumer Reports study ranked an LG model as the best front-load washer available. While that model scored high for overall usability, long-term customer satisfaction can paint a very different picture. And so it does: According to JD Power's 2026 U.S. Appliance Satisfaction Study, Maytag is the manufacturer to go for when buying a front-load washer.
Now, LG front loaders are still great choices, given that the South Korean manufacturer's 740 points are just a hair behind Maytag's 741. Whirlpool — which owns Maytag — is third, with an equally impressive 739 points. Overall, JD Power's survey suggests that you can't really go wrong with any of the three top brands.
Maytag didn't even make the top three in 2025
Maytag topping the customer satisfaction charts for front-load washers might be a bit unexpected, given that the brand didn't make the top three of JD Power's 2025 list. That year, GE's front loaders took top spot for customer satisfaction, with Samsung coming in second. Whirlpool was the only brand that earned a podium spot in 2025 and 2026, placing third in both years. LG, a popular front-loader washer brand in the U.S., was also conspicuously missing from the top three in 2025.
JD Power's 2026 U.S. Appliance Satisfaction Study was based on responses from more than 28,000 consumers who bought appliances between April 2025 and April 2026. This newest study has a significantly wider scope than its predecessor, which relied on just 12,755 consumer responses.
All things said, the key takeaway from these reviews, studies, and surveys is that consumers should stick to popular brands if they want a largely trouble-free appliance ownership experience. After all, home appliances like refrigerators, dishwashers, and washing machines are long-term purchases that people tend to keep for years. Thus, buyers should choose brands with a track record of good service and a satisfactory ownership experience and not focus exclusively on features.