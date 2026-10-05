Not LG: This Brand Tops JD Power's 2026 Appliance Satisfaction Study For Front-Load Washers

Washing machines are an indispensable part of modern homes. While top-loading washing machines hold the larger market share in the U.S., front-load washers have been steadily on the rise and offer water- and energy-efficiency advantages over top-loaders. With a wide variety of front loaders on the market, though, choosing the best is never easy. This is where real-world user reviews, comprehensive tests, and product surveys help consumers make informed purchases.

In early 2026, a Consumer Reports study ranked an LG model as the best front-load washer available. While that model scored high for overall usability, long-term customer satisfaction can paint a very different picture. And so it does: According to JD Power's 2026 U.S. Appliance Satisfaction Study, Maytag is the manufacturer to go for when buying a front-load washer.

Now, LG front loaders are still great choices, given that the South Korean manufacturer's 740 points are just a hair behind Maytag's 741. Whirlpool — which owns Maytag — is third, with an equally impressive 739 points. Overall, JD Power's survey suggests that you can't really go wrong with any of the three top brands.