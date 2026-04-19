This Is The Best Front-Load Washer Consumer Reports Tested In 2026

Very few of us actually like doing the laundry. Nevertheless, it has to be done. It doesn't help that there's now a big debate about front-load efficiency vs. top-load machines. If you're on the side of the front-loaders and are in the market for a new one, Consumer Reports has a model you might want to consider. Its testing ranks the LG Signature WM9900HSA as the best option money can buy. The machine pairs a 5.8-cubic-foot mega capacity with advanced automation features to help make everybody's least-favorite chore a little less time-consuming.

Its AI Wash 2.0 system uses built-in sensors to automatically select the best wash settings based on fabric texture and load size. The washer's TurboWash 360° technology uses five high-pressure jets to handle large loads in less than half an hour, as well. Beyond marketing hype, Consumer Reports has real first-hand experience to back it up. Their testing methodology looks at washer performance using stained fabric swatches and repeated cycle analysis. And in Consumer Reports' experiments on the WM9900HSA, the LG front-load washer consistently outperformed other top washing machine brands.