This Is The Best Front-Load Washer Consumer Reports Tested In 2026
Very few of us actually like doing the laundry. Nevertheless, it has to be done. It doesn't help that there's now a big debate about front-load efficiency vs. top-load machines. If you're on the side of the front-loaders and are in the market for a new one, Consumer Reports has a model you might want to consider. Its testing ranks the LG Signature WM9900HSA as the best option money can buy. The machine pairs a 5.8-cubic-foot mega capacity with advanced automation features to help make everybody's least-favorite chore a little less time-consuming.
Its AI Wash 2.0 system uses built-in sensors to automatically select the best wash settings based on fabric texture and load size. The washer's TurboWash 360° technology uses five high-pressure jets to handle large loads in less than half an hour, as well. Beyond marketing hype, Consumer Reports has real first-hand experience to back it up. Their testing methodology looks at washer performance using stained fabric swatches and repeated cycle analysis. And in Consumer Reports' experiments on the WM9900HSA, the LG front-load washer consistently outperformed other top washing machine brands.
Why not everybody loves the LG Signature front-load machine
Beyond its speed and intelligence, the LG Signature front-load washer model WM9900HSA also uses an "ezDispense" automatic detergent system. All you have to do is fill up the reservoirs, and you can enjoy up to 20 to 36 cycles before you need to refill again. The machine is smart enough to know the correct amount of detergent and softener to dispense for each load. It'll even send you an alert to your phone when you're running low. Like plenty of other LG smart appliances, you also get an LCD touchscreen.
But looking beyond what Consumer Reports says, real-world customer feedback isn't exactly overwhelming in its praise. It's currently at a 3.8 out of 5 on LG's website based on 57 reviews, many of which are incentivized. Users do have nice things to say about the washer's large capacity and reliable cleaning, but others say the "ezDispense" feature is a headache. Clearly, even though LG ranks as the best front-load washer brand based on Consumer Reports' survey data, individual customer experiences are going to vary.