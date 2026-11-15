Your Car Knows More About You Than You Think: 7 Things It's Probably Tracking Right Now

Your car doesn't have to be a "smart car" to know a thing or two about you. These days, modern cars are basically computers on wheels, and they keep track of more than just your gas mileage. Many mechanical components have now been replaced by computerized ones, which allow your car to track more data about how the car operates and, ultimately, learn about your driving habits.

Different makes and models may collect different types of data, but they might also handle that data in different ways. There's a difference between collecting information and sharing it. Collecting refers to gathering and storing information for personal use, like how your car might tell you how many miles you have to go until your gas tank is empty. No one but the driver needs this information. Sharing is a bit stickier. In some cases, some of this data might be shared with third parties, like insurance companies and credit agencies. In fact, General Motors came under fire from the FTC when it sold driver behavior data without permission. The only way to know for sure is to look into your specific car and the automaker's privacy policy. Let's go over some of the common pieces of trackable data.