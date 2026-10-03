New Cars Are Spying On You - Here's What Researchers Found

"They're listening to everything." It's a sentiment many smartphone owners have likely heard at one time or another. The truth is that there are some ways your phone can actively track you, and now it seems that your new car is doing the same thing. Researchers have found that new cars can send information about their drivers to outside companies, including businesses involved in both advertising and tracking.

In a partnership with Consumer Reports, a Northeastern University team tested twenty-one late-model vehicles from the U.S. market, representing brands including Ford, GM, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Toyota, Tesla, and others. The team found that nineteen of the vehicles contacted at least one third party over Wi-Fi. The researchers also tested thirty companion apps from the manufacturers and found that seven transmitted sensitive information, including vehicle identification numbers (VINs), email addresses, phone numbers, or even precise location data, to third parties associated with advertising and tracking.

But the study found that the data sharing wasn't limited to just the vehicles themselves. Using an automaker's companion app with a vehicle roughly doubled its exposure to advertising and tracking companies on average, with some apps adding more than twenty third-party contacts. Several apps were even found to send combinations of identifying information to outside companies. That includes VINs paired with email addresses or location data. This can give companies several pieces of information that can be associated with an individual and their vehicle.