4 Surprising Ways Your Phone Can Track You (Hint: It's Not Your Microphone Or Camera)

Most people have probably wondered at some point whether their smartphone is spying on them. You may have mentioned the name of an obscure product to a friend, only to see ads for it on your way home. Or maybe you've started seeing ads for digestive aids after having a stomachache. These types of experiences might have you second-guessing your phone's real purpose. It might be a window to the world, but if you can look out that window, who else can look in?

The good news is that, outside of the highly unlikely event when you've been the victim of advanced spyware, your camera and microphone aren't watching and listening to you without your consent. Not only would relying on audiovisual information be incredibly power-intensive, draining your phone's battery at an alarming pace, but it would also be inaccurate. Think about how often your phone's smart assistant mishears you when you're talking right to it, then consider how much worse the results would be when it's broadcasting from inside your pocket. Moreover, you probably don't say your thoughts aloud nearly as often as you convey them through other behaviors.

What's much more terrifying or fascinating, depending on how you look at it, are the ways your phone can actually track you. Its various sensors and interaction surfaces are like raw nerve endings for a multi-trillion-dollar data collection industry, and that industry has been unrelenting in its search for new and innovative ways to predict your behavior and shape your desires. Here are four surprising ways your phone is tracking you, even without using your camera or microphone.

