6 Of The Best Sleep Tracker Apps For Android

Knowledge is power when it comes to getting a good night's sleep, and the SleepScore app gives users the information and insights they need to understand their sleep habits and improve the quality of their sleep. The app uses sonar technology, inaudible sound waves emitted from your phone's speaker, to monitor and analyze your sleep, collecting extensive data on your sleep patterns and behavior.

As the name suggests, the app also gives you a numerical sleep score based on an assessment of the quality and quantity of your sleep. It uses factors like restlessness and awakenings to determine the quality of your sleep and the duration of different sleep stages (light, deep, and REM) to determine how much you slept. Based on this information, the app provides you with science-backed advice tailored to your needs to help you get a better night's sleep.

The app also has a smart alarm clock that gently wakes you up at the best time in your sleep cycle, helping you wake up refreshed in the morning. The app's intuitive interface and detailed sleep statistics make it easy to use, and its personalized insights and recommendations make it easy to put yourself on the road to a better night's sleep. While there's a lot to like about this app, you must have your phone plugged into a power source while using it, which could make it difficult to use if you don't have a power outlet located close to your bed.