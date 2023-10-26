6 Of The Best Sleep Tracker Apps For Android
There's no getting around it — sleep is central to our health and well-being. You can do everything right, including eating right and downloading fitness apps to help you get in shape, but without enough sleep, you'll still struggle to feel your best. However, for many of us, getting enough ZZZs is easier said than done. You may toss and turn at night, finding yourself finally falling asleep right before your alarm sounds the next morning, or you may have no problems getting to sleep but wake up feeling unrested. Given how unpredictable sleep seems to be, many of us feel like it's beyond our control and impossible to master.
That's where sleep tracker apps come in. They can help you handle any sleep issues you're dealing with and gain insight into your patterns so you can rest better at night. These apps do everything from counting the number of hours you sleep to analyzing sleep quality, giving you the tools to improve the quality and duration of your sleep. If you're looking to improve your sleep, these apps can help.
SleepScore
Knowledge is power when it comes to getting a good night's sleep, and the SleepScore app gives users the information and insights they need to understand their sleep habits and improve the quality of their sleep. The app uses sonar technology, inaudible sound waves emitted from your phone's speaker, to monitor and analyze your sleep, collecting extensive data on your sleep patterns and behavior.
As the name suggests, the app also gives you a numerical sleep score based on an assessment of the quality and quantity of your sleep. It uses factors like restlessness and awakenings to determine the quality of your sleep and the duration of different sleep stages (light, deep, and REM) to determine how much you slept. Based on this information, the app provides you with science-backed advice tailored to your needs to help you get a better night's sleep.
The app also has a smart alarm clock that gently wakes you up at the best time in your sleep cycle, helping you wake up refreshed in the morning. The app's intuitive interface and detailed sleep statistics make it easy to use, and its personalized insights and recommendations make it easy to put yourself on the road to a better night's sleep. While there's a lot to like about this app, you must have your phone plugged into a power source while using it, which could make it difficult to use if you don't have a power outlet located close to your bed.
Sleep Cycle: Sleep Tracker
When it comes to making it easy to track your sleep, the Sleep Cycle app features a clean, intuitive interface that makes it easy to access its many features, set alarms, and view sleep data. Tracking your sleep using the app is simple; all you have to do is set your preferences, and the app takes care of the rest, analyzing your sleep patterns and waking you up during your lightest sleep phase.
The app is packed with useful features divided into four tabs: profile, sleep, journal, and statistics. Clicking on one of the tabs takes you to a screen with a unique set of tools and insights. For example, if you click on the journal tab, you can add notes and view your daily report, which includes information about your sleep quality, hours spent in bed, and sleep time. Pair this app with one of the best white noise apps for Android, and you'll have all of your bases covered for improving your sleep. One of the downsides of this app is that the alarm is so smart that if you move around too much before your scheduled wake-up time, it'll go off early. If you share your bed with someone, their movements can trigger the alarm, too.
Sleep as Android: Smart Alarm
Struggling to get out of bed in the morning plagues most of us at some point. The Sleep as Android: Smart Alarm was designed with those days in mind, helping you to get out of bed so you can get to where you need to be on time every morning. If you tend to roll over or hit snooze repeatedly, you'll appreciate the app's CAPTCHA tasks, which require you to complete specific actions to ensure you're awake before shutting off the alarm.
But don't let the name fool you; it's more than just a fancy alarm clock. It's also a powerful sleep tracker. The app automatically records the time you fall asleep and wake up, providing data on the duration of your sleep each night. It also tracks your sleep cycles, giving you insight into how much you slept during each sleep stage. Plus, the app's AI-powered sound recognition picks up the frequency and intensity of snoring, talking in your sleep, and coughing sounds, helping you identify health problems that may be disrupting your sleep. If you want to understand your sleep patterns, you can look at the app's sleep history to see your trends over time. This app doesn't have the most user-friendly interface, so there's a bit of a learning curve when getting started. However, if you keep at it, you'll be rewarded with some great sleep-tracking features.
PrimeNap: Sleep Tracker
When we go to sleep late and don't get a full night's sleep, most of us don't think twice about it. You may think you can make up for lost sleep on the weekend, or it may never even cross your mind. One of the most interesting features of the PrimeNap app is a sleep debt analysis to inform us of the amount of missed sleep we're accumulating over time.
However, it doesn't end there. The app also provides comprehensive sleep tracking with snore detection, including monitoring your movements and sounds during sleep. You can access detailed charts within the app to better understand your sleep quality and insights into your sleep cycle and patterns. If you've ever wanted to know what you say while you're sleeping, the app can record your sleep talk, giving you insights into your behavior at night. Like most sleep tracker apps, PrimeNap has a smart alarm that'll wake you up at the optimal time during your sleep cycle to ensure you start the day on the right foot. The user interface can be a bit confusing, and the graphics are basic, but if you can get past those drawbacks, there's a lot to like about this app.
BetterSleep: Sleep Tracker
If you're having trouble quieting your mind at night and falling asleep, you probably want an app that does more than just track your sleep. That's where the BetterSleep app comes in; this holistic sleep app includes everything from sleep stories to calming music and content from licensed hypnotherapists designed to help you drift off to sleep quickly. When you get started with the app, you'll take a short quiz to determine your chronotype — your natural sleep-wake tendencies. Based on the results, you'll receive custom sleep advice designed to optimize your sleep and waking times so they're aligned with your biological clock.
Even with all of these features, sleep tracking is at the core of this app, and it's easy to do. With just a tap, you can initiate sleep tracking and record sleep sounds like snoring, talking, and external noises for later analysis. You can also set sleep goals within the app to help you keep track of your progress, and the app will compare them to your actual sleep patterns, identifying areas for improvement. If you decide to record your sleep sounds, keep in mind that the app only stores them for seven days, limiting the amount of time you have to listen to them.
Sleep Monitor: Sleep Tracker
Understanding your sleep patterns is the first step in getting a better night's sleep, and the Sleep Monitor app has all the tools to help you do just that. The app automatically detects when you fall asleep and wake up, tracking how much time you spend in each sleep stage and how much time you spend awake at night. It uses this information to analyze your sleep patterns, quality of sleep, and provides you with detailed weekly, monthly, and yearly statistics.
Like many of the apps on this list, this app has a smart alarm designed to wake you up during your lightest sleep phase, helping to decrease morning grogginess. The app also has relaxing soundscapes you can play to help you unwind, fall asleep faster, and enjoy a more restful sleep. Its user-centric design makes it easy to navigate, and its personalization features allow you to customize the app to suit your needs and preferences. The free version is quite restrictive, and you can't try out the advanced features without paying.