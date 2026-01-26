This Man Sued Toyota After He Found Out His Car Was Tracking Him

Do you know what you're agreeing to when you tick the terms & conditions agreement box? A man found that by agreeing to his driving data being used for "quality confirmation, data analysis, research, and product development," he had apparently given Toyota permission to sell that information to anyone who wanted it. Philip Siefke of Eagle Lake, Florida, says that he didn't give his consent for his data to be sold to insurance companies and is now suing Toyota, along with Progressive Insurance and a data analytics company called CAS.

Modern cars collect all kinds of data about you when you're driving. This includes not only how you drive your car but also information from connected services, your car's app(s), and third-party tools like Google Maps. Siefke became aware of the issue while looking for insurance coverage. When he opted out of data-sharing on Progressive's website, he was notified that the company already had all his driving data. This even included an incident of "hard braking" the previous day. Siefke submitted a class action against the companies in April 2025. However, in December, a judge ruled that, as Siefke had accepted Toyota's terms, the case had to go through a private arbitration process rather than through the courts.