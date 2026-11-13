Why MacBooks Don't Have Symbols Next To Their USB-C Ports

If you own a computer or even a device with a rechargeable battery, odds are it has a USB Type-C port (USB-C for short) somewhere. Even Apple no longer prioritizes Thunderbolt ports and now focuses more on USB-C. Not that you can always tell the difference since Apple doesn't label these slots. Then again, USB-C is so universal that you don't need a label.

Depending on your MacBook model, you will probably find symbols next to most of your laptop's ports, with the exception of USB-C. While Apple hasn't commented on this design choice, the general consensus is that such a label would be unnecessary since the company has adopted a unified design standard. According to official Mac documentation, modern MacBooks and even the iMac and Mac Studio desktop computers use universal slots that accept both Thunderbolt and USB-C cables. They are still labeled as Thunderbolt ports, but they work with both, so we can safely call them USB-C ports as well.

As with many designs, there are exceptions to the rule, and the same applies to Apple devices. If you see what looks like a USB-C port on a MacBook and it doesn't have a symbol next to it, you can safely insert a USB-C cable. However, some of these ports have the Thunderbolt symbol next to them. If you see this, the slot can accept USB-C cables; it is primarily for Thunderbolt functionality and should be treated as such.