These 4 New Cars Are Getting Big Discounts For The End Of 2026

Have your eye on a 2026 Ford Bronco? Now through November 30, Ford is offering prospective buyers up to $2,500 in advertised cash incentives. The promotion is actually a combination of two separate allowances: $2,000 in Retail Customer Cash and an additional $500 in Retail Bonus Cash. Together, they add up to a grand total of $2,500 for eligible customers purchasing a qualifying vehicle.

The specifics: To get the deal, you have to take new retail delivery from an authorized Ford dealership's inventory by the end of November 2026. There are also residency restrictions, which means the promotion might not apply to every shopper (depending on where they live). The Bronco Raptor is also excluded from the deal, so keep that in mind if that's the trim you've been eyeing.

If you want to get on this, you might want to call up your local dealership and check its inventory as well as confirm its participation in the deal. With a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $41,295 for the 2026 Base model, you might just get to drive off in one for under $40,000 before taxes and fees. One of the cheapest body-on-frame SUVs you can buy, now for even less.