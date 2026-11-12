These 4 New Cars Are Getting Big Discounts For The End Of 2026
As the end of the 2026 calendar year gets closer and closer, it's that time of year once again: The time when automakers start offering some competitive discounts to get you driving off the lot in a new car before the new year. Across the board, manufacturers from Ford to Honda and Jeep to Hyundai have substantial incentives up for grabs. Currently, advertised savings stretch anywhere from $2,000 to as much as $7,000 off MSRP.
If you've been waiting for the right time to shop for a new car, any one of these four available discounts might be just the thing you need to kick that search into high gear. Let's take a look at several of the largest offers available now, including how much you can save and how much time you have left to get the deal. No matter if you prefer an SUV or a pickup, a crossover or an EV, there's a little something for every kind of driver here.
$2,500 off a Ford Bronco
Have your eye on a 2026 Ford Bronco? Now through November 30, Ford is offering prospective buyers up to $2,500 in advertised cash incentives. The promotion is actually a combination of two separate allowances: $2,000 in Retail Customer Cash and an additional $500 in Retail Bonus Cash. Together, they add up to a grand total of $2,500 for eligible customers purchasing a qualifying vehicle.
The specifics: To get the deal, you have to take new retail delivery from an authorized Ford dealership's inventory by the end of November 2026. There are also residency restrictions, which means the promotion might not apply to every shopper (depending on where they live). The Bronco Raptor is also excluded from the deal, so keep that in mind if that's the trim you've been eyeing.
If you want to get on this, you might want to call up your local dealership and check its inventory as well as confirm its participation in the deal. With a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $41,295 for the 2026 Base model, you might just get to drive off in one for under $40,000 before taxes and fees. One of the cheapest body-on-frame SUVs you can buy, now for even less.
$2,250 toward a Honda Ridgeline
Maybe the Ford Bronco's not your speed. Maybe you'd rather have a pickup. If that's the case, you might be interested in saving $2,250 on a 2026 Honda Ridgeline. These savings come in the form of a sales credit offered through a special manufacturer incentive. Not a bad deal for Consumer Reports' favorite midsize pickup of the year.
To be clear, unlike a traditional cash-back promotion, this allowance can't simply be handed to you in the form of a check. Rather, Honda applies the credit directly toward specific parts of the transaction. If you want to lease, Honda will apply it toward capitalized cost reduction. If you want to finance, Honda will use it as down payment assistance. If you're paying cash, the credit goes toward the sales price (which starts at $40,795 for the Sport).
The promotion is available through January 4, 2027, which is more than a month of extra time over the Bronco incentive timeline. As long as the vehicle is a new 2026 Ridgeline that hasn't previously been reported as sold, and the offer isn't combined with other competing financing and lease promotions, it's yours to claim until then.
Employee pricing on a Jeep Compass
If the Bronco is too pricey for your budget, the 2026 Jeep Compass has the most affordable starting point of all four vehicles included here. (It's also the cheapest Jeep overall.) Its MSRP begins at $29,550, and with Jeep's current employee pricing promotion, you may qualify for an additional $2,500 discount. The offer expires November 30, 2026, so you have until then to decide if you want a new SUV at a fraction of the cost of larger or more expensive models. Just take note that the $2,500 bonus cash allowance is specifically described as applying to select vehicles held in dealer inventory, so not every Compass is going to qualify.
As always, it helps to call your Jeep dealership of choice and ask them to let you know which of the vehicles in their inventory qualify for the bonus. There's nothing wrong with asking for a complete written estimate while you have them on the phone, either. They can also let you know if they're running any other regional offers you can stack with this nationwide deal for even greater year-end savings.
Up to $7,000 off a Hyundai IONIQ 9
We've saved the biggest discount for last here: Through November 30, Hyundai has up to $7,000 in total savings up for grabs for the 2026 IONIQ 9. That's almost (but not quite) as much as all three previous offers combined. As far as specifics go, the promotion is available on 2026 IONIQ 9 models purchased from dealer stock between Nov. 3 and Nov. 30, 2026. Customers participating in a special lease or low annual percentage rate financing program through Hyundai Motor Finance are ineligible for the full $7,000 figure.
The IONIQ 9 has a starting MSRP of $58,955, so getting the full amount of savings applied to that grand total knocks it down much closer to $50,000 than $60,000, where the price currently sits. If you want to act, remember that the retail bonus cash promotion expires at the end of November, so there's not a ton of time to waste. It's still on the pricier side, but considering how many features the IONIQ 9 has, it might be worth it to you.