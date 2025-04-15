What Is The Cheapest Jeep You Can Buy & Is It Worth The Price? Here's What Drivers Have To Say

There are seven vehicle models in the Jeep lineup, and some also have hybrid versions and limited-edition builds. Their prices can vary pretty dramatically, ranging up to north of $90,000 on the high end for the luxurious Jeep Grand Wagoneer with its cool interior features. Jeep does, however, offer a more affordable off-road model on the low end in the Jeep Compass.

That's the cheapest Jeep on the market, with the base model boasting a suggested price of $26,900. For that money, drivers get a sleek compact SUV that boasts serious interior style and full 4x4 capabilities, along with what Jeep claims is best-in-class standard horsepower at 200 hp, and best-in-class torque at 221 pound-feet. The vehicle also boasts an impressive towing capacity that maxes out at 2,000 pounds.

Attributes aside, an investment of almost $27,000 is nothing to sneeze at, so let's hear from those with first-hand experience whether the Compass is worth the money. First, the professionals. According to our own reviewer, the 2023 Jeep Compass was well worth it, earning the SlashGear Select badge, while we noted that the 2025 Jeep Compass fronts some slick new features. The Compass recently earned a 7.5 out of 10 rating from Car & Driver, which was impressed with its power and off-road capability, but underwhelmed by its steering response and storage capacity. And Consumer Reports said the Compass boasts many positives, but falls short of numerous other vehicles in the increasingly crowded compact SUV landscape.

