7 Ways AI Is Ruining Gaming

AI-generated art and music were already bad enough, lacking the creativity that makes these two artistic mediums so beloved. Now, it seems that the age of AI-generated games is also upon us. Vibe coding has become the next big thing in this AI boom, and its effects are very negative for the gaming industry. It has reached the point where we've said you should never use AI for vibe coding. The most recent Steam Next Fest was full of vibe-coded slop, and it became a huge problem. Gamers are demanding an AI filter so they don't have to look at low-effort titles.

This problem will hit small-time developers hardest, who rely on searchability and the Steam algorithm to reach new eyes. With AI-generated games flooding the market, all the hard work they've put into an indie game could be for naught, as a deluge of AI slop prevents people from finding it in the first place.

Vibe coding has also been used to recompile console games to run natively on PC. Instead of running through an emulator, which takes up more processing power, these games can run by accessing your PC's hardware directly, which should make the process far more efficient. Unfortunately, because people aren't analyzing the code to see exactly how the game operates and just let an imperfect AI model handle this task, recomps like the "GoldenEye" project have come with their fair share of bugs.