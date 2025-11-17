This Gaming Company Is Replacing Humans With AI, And Players Are Calling For A Boycott

"Instant boycott." "A boycott is never a bad idea." Those are some of the comments in a Reddit thread discussing the AI pivot and voluntary employee resignation at Krafton, the company behind hits like PUBG. The move is surprising, and the backlash seems well-warranted. At the end of July, Chinese gaming giant Krafton announced that it recorded its best-ever first half and generated record-high revenue, and ended the first half of the ongoing year with nearly half a billion dollars in profit.

Naturally, one would imagine that Krafton will look forward to building on its battle royale success and branching out in the segment. Instead, the company announced that it was "investing in AI innovation to shape the future of gaming." If that didn't already sound ominous enough, the company later dropped another bombshell at the end of a record-breaking third quarter, announcing plans for a massive AI restructuring that involved voluntary resignations from employees.

According to Business Korea, Krafton is pushing the voluntary resignation scheme as assistance instead of workforce reduction, adding that it will offer employees a choice between transitioning to a different role internally or looking for opportunities elsewhere. But the real outrage happened because of the AI push within the game development process itself. Krafton chief Kim Chang-ha told employees in an internal memo that the company "will automate work centered on agentic AI."

Krafton hasn't dished out on how exactly it's going to use AI, but the possibilities are endless. Game visual and asset generation, visualizing characters, brainstorming in-game dialogues, prototyping, play-testing, quality assessment, and more. The cost, at the end of the day, is lost jobs for human workers. And if the recent AI-game attempts are anything to go by, a quality downgrade for games as well.