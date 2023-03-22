Ubisoft Develops AI Ghostwriter To Assist Game Dialogue Writers

There is a lot of worry around AI and its growing role in the world, but the technology is quite limited. Ghostwriter seems to be no exception, and Ubisoft seem to have acknowledged that with how it is being implemented.

Firstly, it isn't responsible for writing any major game dialogue. From the looks of things, it is mainly there to generate throwaway comments used by background NPCs to make the game seem more alive and active. These comments don't really require much background, and are often just snippets of conversation.

The writing staff seem to be responsible for giving some basic information about the character before Ghostwriter generates multiple potential lines for the character to say. The actual human writer then goes through the generated lines, choosing any with potential. From there, the lines are then tweaked and edited to bring them up to standard with what the writer would produce themselves.

This entire process is also fed back into the AI, which the company believes will make it more effective as time goes on. There is also hope to expand Ghostwirer's capabilities through a back-end tool called Ernestine, which allows writers to specifically train the AI to meet their own specific needs. While Ubisoft claims Ghostwriter is there to help its writers work more effectively and focus on bigger, more important parts of the game — the company's fanbase isn't so sure.