5 Lawn Sweeper Models That Can Save You Time Raking Leaves This Fall
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The fall season comes with numerous outdoor chores that need to be dealt with before the snow starts falling; one of the most obvious is raking and disposing of all the fallen leaves. There are various tools you can use for handling leaf cleanup; if it's just a few leaves here and there, a humble rake will do the job fine, and a few concentrated spots around one yard can be handled with something a little more muscular, like a leaf blower. If, however, both your front and back yards are completely inundated with leaves, trying to tackle both with just a rake or blower would be inefficient, to put it mildly.
Luckily, there is a third option for fall lawn care: the lawn sweeper. There are a few things you should know before buying a lawn sweeper, including that these devices come in mower-like push models and tow-behind models that attach to riding mowers. They're designed to collect fallen leaves and other yard debris, stashing it all in an onboard bag for easier disposal. It takes a fraction of the effort of other leaf-removal tools, and you don't need to worry about anyone jumping into leaf piles and scattering them. You can find a variety of lawn sweeper models to accommodate your particular needs at retailers like Amazon, Lowe's, and Home Depot.
Earthwise 21 in. Width Leaf & Grass Push Lawn Sweeper
If your yard is on the smaller side, or you only have one yard to care for, you probably don't want to go all the way up to the proverbial nuclear option of lawn sweepers, especially once you take price tags into consideration. With that in mind, if you need a budget-friendly lawn sweeper built for smaller yards, consider the Earthwise 21 in. Width Leaf & Grass Push Lawn Sweeper, available for $139.99 on Amazon.
This push-type lawn sweeper has spinning, rake-like brushes below the hood, which automatically grab lawn debris and chuck it into the hopper bag as you push it. It has an adjustable sweeping height, which you're meant to set just below the length of your grass for optimal action. Despite its resemblance to a lawn mower, this is a fully manual tool, and you do need to tilt it a bit as you go, but its 21-inch sweeping path is still helpful for cleaning up smaller yards. Plus, it folds up when not in use, which makes storage easier.
Agri-Fab 26 in. 7 cu. ft. Push Lawn Sweeper
Generally speaking, push-type lawn sweepers are best suited to those who either don't have a riding mower for a tow-behind model or just don't feel like getting the mower out of the garage for leaf pickup. That said, if you have a slightly larger yard, there's no reason a push-type lawn sweeper can't be sized up a bit in order to accommodate. Case in point, we have the Agri-Fab 26 in. 7 cu. ft. Push Lawn Sweeper, available at Lowe's for $199.99.
Compared to most push sweepers, this model is on the larger side, with a 26-inch sweeping path to grab more leaves in a single pass, all of which are tossed back into the 7-cubic-foot hopper bag. The frame is made of steel, and compared to larger tow-behind lawn sweepers, it's fairly light, though it does still weigh 26 pounds, which you have to push under your own power, so using it can be a bit of a workout. On the bright side, that steel frame is generally fairly resilient, as well as rust-resistant, to withstand the wetter parts of fall. The hopper bag is also collapsible, so you can stand the sweeper up vertically in storage.
Brinly-Hardy 42 in. 20 cu. ft. Tow-Behind Lawn Sweeper
Once you're dealing with a lawn of a sufficiently large size and leaf density, push-type lawn sweepers start to become the less efficient option, both in terms of functionality and power investment. However, with a larger lawn comes a greater likelihood that you own a riding lawn mower, and if you've got a riding mower, that means you can start using towed attachments like tow-behind lawn sweepers. For an attractive, all-purpose tow-behind lawn sweeper, there's the Brinly-Hardy 42 in. Tow-Behind Lawn Sweeper, available at Home Depot for $374.00.
This 42-inch-wide tow-type lawn sweeper gobbles up leaves, as well as other types of lawn detritus like pine needles, using an array of six high-velocity brushes. These double-helix brushes are designed to keep grabbing leaves, even while the sweeper is turning, and to last longer than similar brush mechanisms. The 20-cubic-foot hamper will store a large quantity of leaves before needing to be emptied, and it also has a built-in pull cord and T-handle to make emptying a little easier.
Agri-Fab 44 in. 28 cu. ft. Tow-Behind Lawn Sweeper
As we reach gradually larger yards, the need for bigger, beefier lawn sweepers increases. More elaborate lawn sweepers, whether push-type or tow-behind, may require a little extra experience to use effectively, which can be somewhat annoying if you're just trying to get your yard care done for the day. For a tow-behind lawn sweeper that's designed for user-friendliness, consider the Agri-Fab 44 in. 28 cu. ft. Tow-Behind Lawn Sweeper, available at Home Depot for $439.99.
This particular lawn sweeper model is designed to be as straightforward as possible; the only thing you need to puzzle out between hitching it to your riding mower and going on your way is adjusting the sweeper brushes to match your lawn's height and makeup, which you only really need to do once. After that, its 44-inch sweep will capture large swaths of leaves from your yard with the help of thick, 12-inch-diameter brushes. Its 28-cubic-foot hopper bag uses a "flow-thru" design, filling from the back to the front and lessening the frequency with which it needs to be emptied.
Ohio Steel Professional Grade 50 in. 26 cu. ft. Extra Wide Lawn Sweeper
At a certain yard size, and especially if you're cleaning up someone else's yard as a professional, it becomes more or less necessary to upgrade to professional-level tools. If, for example, you work as a lawn care professional and need some extra equipment to tackle all of the piled-up leaves in a yard while you handle everything else with your riding mower, you may want to consider the Ohio Steel Professional Grade 50 in. 26 cu. ft. Extra Wide Lawn Sweeper, which sells for $399.99 at Home Depot.
As the name implies, this is a professional-grade tool, meant to make short work of a large lawn. Its 50-inch sweeping path is designed to grab as many leaves as it can with its spiral brushes, while its internal 9-inch chute provides plenty of clearance for all of those leaves to reach the hopper bag without getting clogged. It's also big enough to grab small lawn debris like twigs and acorns, though with all of that stuff accumulating, you might need to empty it more frequently than you'd expect. Despite its massive size, the sweeper has a collapsible, removable hopper for more compact storage.