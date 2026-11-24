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The fall season comes with numerous outdoor chores that need to be dealt with before the snow starts falling; one of the most obvious is raking and disposing of all the fallen leaves. There are various tools you can use for handling leaf cleanup; if it's just a few leaves here and there, a humble rake will do the job fine, and a few concentrated spots around one yard can be handled with something a little more muscular, like a leaf blower. If, however, both your front and back yards are completely inundated with leaves, trying to tackle both with just a rake or blower would be inefficient, to put it mildly.

Luckily, there is a third option for fall lawn care: the lawn sweeper. There are a few things you should know before buying a lawn sweeper, including that these devices come in mower-like push models and tow-behind models that attach to riding mowers. They're designed to collect fallen leaves and other yard debris, stashing it all in an onboard bag for easier disposal. It takes a fraction of the effort of other leaf-removal tools, and you don't need to worry about anyone jumping into leaf piles and scattering them. You can find a variety of lawn sweeper models to accommodate your particular needs at retailers like Amazon, Lowe's, and Home Depot.