These Are Some Of The Best Tools To Pick Up Pine Needles From Your Yard

Pine needles pose an especially frustrating problem for those who want their lawns to look clean and green. For one thing, they come from conifers, most of which are evergreens. This means that pine needles fall even during the winter, when many people stop worrying about falling leaves or mowing the lawn.

Another issue with pine needles is that they're especially hard to remove because of how thin they are. Some property owners will simply rely on their lawn mowers rather than perform any additional maintenance. Mulching mowers can mulch some needles along with grass, and bagging mowers can remove some needles as they gather trimmings, but they aren't optimal for fully ridding a yard of them. Mowers typically leave plenty of pine needles behind, even with multiple passes. If you're using a tractor or riding mower, though, you can hitch a product like the Field Tuff tow-behind landscape rake to its rear so you can pick up needles and leaves as you mow.

But if you really want to pick up pine needles from your yard, you'll likely need an additional piece of equipment besides a lawn mower. There are several different types available, and they vary greatly in price. Each has its own pros and cons as well, so if you're looking for the best tools for removing pine needles, you'll need to decide which best suits your needs and preferences.