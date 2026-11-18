4 Tractor Supply Finds That Outshine Home Depot In Price And Quality
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The hardware industry is a crowded, competitive scene, with not just tools from numerous different manufacturers clamoring for your attention, but the retail chains that sell them doing much the same. If you had a pressing need for a particular tool, you could just visit your nearest major chain and grab something off the shelf, but if you're looking to save a little cash or find slightly better products, it'd pay to weigh your options between a couple of different retailers, potentially literally.
For example, if you happen to live within easy driving distance of both a Tractor Supply Co. and a Home Depot, you might want to scope their respective stocks before making a purchase at either. While Home Depot is arguably the more ubiquitous and popular chain, you might just be surprised at the kinds of tools you find at Tractor Supply instead, whether they outshine Home Depot's offerings in pricing, performance, or both.
1. DeWalt 20V Brushless 4.5 in. Angle Grinder
There's a lot of overlap between the name brand tools carried by Tractor Supply and Home Depot. They're both big chains, of course, so naturally, they both stock tools from similarly large manufacturers. However, even if they both sell the same tools, one may still manage to outpace the other in matters of pricing. Take, for example, angle grinders, specifically the Milwaukee M18 FUEL 18V Grinder at Home Depot versus the DeWalt 20V Brushless 4.5-inch Angle Grinder at Tractor Supply.
Broadly speaking, these two tools are fairly similar: both use brushless motors, both have removable guards, both have paddle switches, and both can accommodate cutting targets around 4.5 inches in diameter. There are two chief differences, though: First, the Milwaukee grinder's brushless motor delivers a maximum output of 8,500 RPM, while the DeWalt grinder hits a max of 9,000 RPM. Second, and arguably more importantly, the DeWalt grinder costs $129.99, versus the Milwaukee grinder's heftier $229 price tag.
In absolute fairness, Home Depot does also sell this particular model of DeWalt angle grinder. However, Tractor Supply still has the edge because this grinder normally retails for $179 at Home Depot when it isn't on sale, while Tractor Supply's price doesn't appear to be contingent on a sale.
2. Skil 20V Brushless 1/2-inch Compact Hammer Drill
For as much crossover as there is between Tractor Supply and Home Depot in the tool brands they offer, not every brand is represented by both chains. For example, Tractor Supply sells Skil tools, whereas Home Depot does not. Any gap in brand coverage can potentially lead to new avenues of cheaper or higher-quality products, a difference we can see in the comparison between Home Depot's Milwaukee M12 FUEL 12V Hammer Drill and Tractor Supply's Skil 20V Compact Hammer Drill.
Both of these hammer drills are designed to be fairly compact in shape and size while still pounding fasteners into surfaces with a little more strength than you'd get from a normal drill. However, the Skil drill puts out 450 inch-pounds of torque, while the Milwaukee model only puts out 400. Granted, it might not seem fair to compare a 20V tool to a 12V tool; obviously, the former would be more powerful than the latter. However, the kicker here is that both tools cost the same at $159.99, sales notwithstanding. Even if they're different power levels, if you could get something more powerful for the same price as the weaker one, there's really no reason not to.
3. Porter-Cable 20V Brushless Oscillating Tool
It's great when you find a tool from a slightly lesser-known brand that ends up beating out comparable products from major brands not just in price or performance, but in both. It's truly the best-case scenario, a deal that warrants the effort that goes into scoping out multiple retailers in the first place. One such example of a highly attractive tool from Tractor Supply is the Porter-Cable 20V Brushless Oscillating Tool, which, for the sake of argument, we'll compare to the Milwaukee M18 18V Oscillating Multi-Tool from Home Depot.
Both of these oscillating, battery-powered tools are designed to cut, scrape, and sand through various surfaces and projects using swappable blades and accessories, both with tool-free accessory-swapping mechanisms for extra convenience and ease of use. Here's the catch: the Milwaukee tool's motor only delivers a maximum of 18,000 OPM, while the Porter-Cable tool goes the extra mile to 19,000 OPM, managed via a variable-speed trigger. Not only that, but the Milwaukee tool only comes bundled with five assorted sanding sheets and accessories, while the Porter-Cable tool comes with 11 different accessories to get you started. The final cherry on top is the pricing, with the Milwaukee tool going for $149 versus the Porter-Cable's much more attractive $119.
4. Skil 5-inch Corded Random Orbital Sander
Returning to the subject of brand crossover between retailers, even if you can technically find the same tool at both Tractor Supply and Home Depot from the same major brand like DeWalt, it's within those aforementioned brand crossover gaps that even brands with wide coverage can still be beaten out. For instance, both Home Depot and Tractor Supply sell the same DeWalt corded random orbit sander, and technically, Home Depot has it for the better price. However, because Tractor Supply has brands Home Depot doesn't, like Skil, better products like the Skil corded random orbit sander can sneak in to stake their claim.
While the DeWalt features a 3-amp motor and the Skil uses a 2.8-amp motor, both deliver smooth, swirl-free sanding for finishing wood while automatically collecting dust and debris. Both tools have variable speed control, and to the DeWalt model's credit, its lower range is higher at 8,000 OPM than the Skil model's 7,000 OPM. However, the Skil model's upper limit is higher at 13,000 RPM versus the DeWalt model's 12,000 OPM. For the most part, these two tools are too similar to call a definitive difference. However, here's the kicker: the DeWalt sander costs $99.00 at Home Depot, while the Skil sander costs a mere $37.99 at Tractor Supply. Even if the price were the only differentiating factor, that's quite a sizable gap in Tractor Supply's favor.
How we selected these tools
It can be a little difficult to determine which tool is the objectively better choice when shopping between multiple different brands and retailers. This is why you need to decide on major differentiating factors ahead of time to know where your priorities lie.
In selecting the preceding tools, we focused on products from both Tractor Supply and Home Depot with comparably high levels of positive user reviews for general quality, at least 4 out of 5 stars on their respective storefronts, with the deciding factors being edges in pricing and/or performance held by Tractor Supply's products over Home Depot's.